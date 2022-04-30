John Andersen: It's time to return to being role models, not gossip mongers

I had a really well written column for this week; if I say so myself. I had planned to go in depth to refute a ridiculous and nonsensical idea of “furries” in public schools.

Are you confused? Well stand by. The term furries relates to public school kids who are allowed to “self-identify” as dogs, cats, wolves, lions and tigers and bears — Oh MY — in school. They are allowed to lick their paws in class and can opt out of speaking in class or so goes the Gospel of Facebook.

I had researched the subject in depth and called several area schools including the Chippewa Falls Unified School District to refute this bullshoot. I did manage to trace the origin of furries to a conservative radio talk host named Vicki McKenna.

McKenna, who hosts a show on a Madison AM radio station, said on a March 17 podcast that a she received an email from a grandparent of students in the Waunakee Community School District saying the students were being told to “normalize” the behavior of classmates who preferred to dress and act like animals. All of that was completely and utterly false.

After this was all proven fake McKenna refused to comment and be interviewed about her observations and conclusions. She still has a job and is still on the radio in Milwaukee and Madison. Never mind that the Waunakee School District had to answer phone calls, take up employees’ time and put together several news releases to undo this misinformation McKenna spouted as legitimate news.

Of course like any good rumor or line of bullshoot all these claims were based on a friend or a friend, a cousin of a second cousin or a friend of a teacher who can attest that this is going on in school. Again it is always a public school not a school entitled “St. Lawrence Welk Preparatory School of Polka Music” or something else. Yet as I write this a press release was issued by the Wisconsin Department of Justice that it is investigating over 100 reports alleging child abuse by faith leaders.

Of course this all could be some “snowflake” right wing agenda but it is not. People I spoke with tend to see it as another conspiracy theory probably fed by the irrational fear of transgender kids. A fear which is both baseless and cruel. Again from the book “To Kill A Mockingbird”: “You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view … Until you climb inside of his skin and walk around in it.”

Appearing in the Herald recently was this statement from Superintendent of Schools Jeff Holmes: “The district’s policy prohibits harassment based on the traits of sex (including gender status, change of sex or gender identity), race, color, national origin, religion, creed, ancestry, marital or parental status, sexual orientation or physical, mental, emotional or learning disability, or any other characteristic protected by federal or state civil rights laws.

“This policy protects individuals from discrimination based on their gender identity and other facets of legally recognized individual rights.” In short all persons are created equal and should be treated so under the law.

I hate to use the words “critical thinking” so I ask you to use the idea of common sense thinking. If you truly believe that kids are in school wearing fur costumes, licking their “paws” or using litterboxes in the halls, I ask you to think about your own school years. If you were not allowed to do such things then you can’t do them now.

All this nonsense is a distraction. The governor of Florida versus Mickey Mouse is pandering to the lowest of human nature. It takes away from the fact that the nations problems, bad roads, bad water, economic issues and inequality, pollution and climate change are not being addressed. This is theater.

One of the greatest challenges of being a parent or a grandparent is to set an example for our kids and grandkids. We want them to grow up to be respectful of people and to avoid the fears and prejudices we grew up with. Let’s return to being role models not gossip mongers. We will all be the better for it.

