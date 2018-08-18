“Humans merely share the earth. We can only protect the land, not own it.” Chief Seattle.
Chief Seattle (c. 1786 – June 7, 1866) was a Suquamish Tribe chief. The city of Seattle, Washington, was named after him. A widely published speech arguing in favor of ecological stewardship has been attributed to him; what he actually said has been lost through continuous translation and editing.
We have been taught again the lessons learned in the 1930s. We have a fixed amount of groundwater, of sand, of coal, of oil — other things that do not renew themselves.
What are unlimited are wind and solar power. There is a time, fast coming when we will need to say no to certain things and “newfangled ideas.” There are places that some things do not belong.
According to the United States Department of Agriculture, Wisconsin has:
- 9,520 licensed dairy farms and 1,279,000 dairy cows.
- Produces 23,552 pounds/ 2,739 gallons of milk per cow each year.
- Produces 3,167,495,000 pounds of cheese, accounting for 26.2 percent of the United States total.
- The average “family farm” in Wisconsin is 209 acres.
In Wisconsin, pigs also played a major role in the family farm. The history of pork production in the state runs deep. The 1920 Census of Agriculture showed that 80 percent of all farms in the state had pigs, with a total of 1.6 million swine yet change has occurred. Wisconsin now has about 325,000 swine in the state. Now more are raised on Concentrated Feeding Operations CAFOs than on the family farm.
During the next month or so, towns throughout Chippewa County will be considering, in a way, Chief Seattle’s words.
The discussion has been driven by a proposed hog feeding operation in the town of Cleveland, now withdrawn. The proposal has brought forth a conversation about whether Chippewa County will address Chief Seattle’s words. In other words: “How big is too big?”
Several towns that are zoned have been asked for input. Town boards realize that agriculture is changing and with that change, the regulations that are out there must change with the times. Wastewater and manure disposal are chief among concerns that confront local governments. Just as agriculture has changed, so must waste-handling processes and methods.
Air quality must be maintained. Everyone agrees that a few days a year for processing manure will generate smell. Knifing manure into the ground will mitigate that smell and increase fertility of the land. But most people agree that you can’t put 15,000 pounds of manure on an acre without affecting air and water quality.
Wisconsin must respect and assist its farmers, yet the farmers have to realize that times are changing. Responsible conversation of water and air quality are coming to the forefront of land-use discussions.
Farmers are the stewards of the land; they hold the key to the family farm and what they will pass down to their children. Will it be a land worth living on or an ongoing problem for all.
There are six zoned towns in Chippewa County: Anson, Eagle Point, Hallie, Lafayette. Wheaton and Woodmohr. Several have comprehensive plans and participate in land use decisions. The rest of the towns in Chippewa County are not zoned. Many rural residents feel that zoning is government intrusion on their rights.
OK, but the right to do what you wish with your land applies to your neighbor also. You may want a family farm or ranch; your neighbor might want to rent land out as a nuclear waste dump. Government officials need to follow their established land use or comprehensive plan. Sometimes that may clash with subdividers or landowners. Sometimes the land has to win and development must be set aside for the good of all.
Wisconsin is the home of two champions of land management and conservation: Aldo Leopold and John Muir. There are dozens of quotes and ideas attributed to them. Together they are a simple question: “Will we leave or land as we found it or will we not.”
That’s is up to us and our generation.
