John Andersen: Keeping an eye on local changes

Some interesting things going on around the Chippewa Valley. You have to keep your eyes on things or you may miss something.
Of course, some things are more interesting than others and some things affect more than one person, but they are what they are as our president says; bless his heart.
Across the street from former Hallie Town Chairman Dave Meier a car wash is going in. The car wash is also right next door to an assisted-living center.
The Meier family has lived on 139th Street forever. Their house has been next to Hwy. 124 for the entire time. They could at least retreat to the other side of the house to get away from the highway noise, but now they get a car wash as a neighbor. Hopefully the car wash will provide a few coupons for its neighbors.
Across the street and down the block, the new veterinary clinic is coming along nicely. That was the former site of the Jehovah Witness building. Considering what could have gone in there, the neighbors are fortunate that the Vet Clinic should be peaceful and quiet.
Going up in Lake Hallie next to Kwik Trip is a new Jiffy Lube. That seems logical as it is in a commercial area and a small area of residential property left. Plus you will be able to fuel your car, get a wide variety of meal choices, get your hair cut all while your car is getting its oil changed.
Sold 4 U Auctions is putting up a new building on 40th Avenue. The Chippewa Falls Chamber of Commerce reported it this way “ Tuesday afternoon the company broke ground on a new facility next to one of its pre-existing facilities in Chippewa Falls.” Well, the facility will be in Lake Hallie, not Chippewa Falls.
In my old neighborhood between 126th Street and between the Union Trailer Lot 4- 8 plex apartment units will be going in. The area was zoned for duplexes and my former neighbors were OK with that. However 4 -8 plex units are another thing. The area was rezoned by the Lake Hallie Village Board. Hopefully water runoff concerns will be addressed and a barrier of trees will be kept to provide green space between the two.
Something is going on along County Trunk T in the town of Wheaton.
The Wheaton Town Board has been meeting in closed session to discuss land development along the County Trunk T corridor and other annexations.
I imagine that part of this stems from a recent resolution of the Eau Claire City Council on July 28 during which it “considered a resolution authorizing the acquisition of vacant land known as KSM Farms # 2579, situated in the town of Wheaton, Chippewa County. “
In dealing with the city of Eau Claire, you have to always dig deeper. You may trust but you always have to verify. The city of Eau Claire has and always will take care of Eau Claire. I hope the town of Wheaton has an expert municipal law attorney to deal with the upcoming issues Wheaton will face.
I smiled when I saw that the Cobban Bridge was being offered to the public for no cost. The only kicker is that the successful “bidder” has to move it. Per the DOT Announcement, “The recipient of the Cobban Bridge must agree to relocate the structure to a suitable location and assume all future legal and financial responsibility for it.”
I thought hard about putting it in my yard but I am 266 feet short of the needed property. Oh well, some other lucky stiff will get it.
Another change for me is my Editor Rusty Cunningham is retiring from Lee Enterprises, the publisher of this newspaper. Rusty has been an excellent editor, keeping me on track and giving me good advice when I wander off topic.
I am not a professional writer and I have appreciated Rusty’s excellent guidance and input. Rusty has been with Lee Enterprises for 41 years, which is unheard of in most professions. Godspeed, Rusty, to a long and happy retirement and thank you very much.
