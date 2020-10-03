John Andersen: Keeping an eye on local changes

Some interesting things going on around the Chippewa Valley. You have to keep your eyes on things or you may miss something.

Of course, some things are more interesting than others and some things affect more than one person, but they are what they are as our president says; bless his heart.

Across the street from former Hallie Town Chairman Dave Meier a car wash is going in. The car wash is also right next door to an assisted-living center.

The Meier family has lived on 139th Street forever. Their house has been next to Hwy. 124 for the entire time. They could at least retreat to the other side of the house to get away from the highway noise, but now they get a car wash as a neighbor. Hopefully the car wash will provide a few coupons for its neighbors.

Across the street and down the block, the new veterinary clinic is coming along nicely. That was the former site of the Jehovah Witness building. Considering what could have gone in there, the neighbors are fortunate that the Vet Clinic should be peaceful and quiet.