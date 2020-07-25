John Andersen: Keezer did more than keep the beat

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Book of Ecclesiastes Chapter 3 tells us this: To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven: A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted; a time to break down, and a time to build up; A time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance.

Yet there is one thing missing from that good book.

In the life of any kid there is a time for playing in band and a time not to play in band. There is a time to choose an instrument and a time to go sing in the choir. Then there is a time to play drums and a time for parents to say “there will be no drums in this house.”

Thankfully for Chippewa Falls, native Ron Keezer chose to play drums and never gave it up.

There is a hierarchy of musical instruments in the band and orchestra. The strings are on top of the list. Woodwinds a close second, third the brass and then, living in the outer darkness and appearing like a comet in the sky, percussion.

Of course depending on what instrument you play, that hierarchy can be overturned in a minute.