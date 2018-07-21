Lee Markquart’s passing was noted by the Hallie area a few weeks back.
I am sure that the Hallie community sends it goodwill and condolences to his family. The loss of a father, grandfather and friend is always hard to take and while the passing of time lessens the sorrow, the measure of a man cannot be forgotten.
Lee and Mary Markquart’s work with the Boys & Girls Club and the Society of Founders at the Eau Claire Community Foundation has been praised. Eau Claire community leader Ken Vance also praised Lee Markquart as a true student of the automobile business.
When Lee Markquart built a Chevrolet dealership in the town of Hallie, it provided an economic boost to the community and upgraded the commercial area on Hwy. 53. Over the years, he expanded his dealership to include a used-car sales division and continued to modernize his marketing efforts in the Town of Hallie.
The folks in Hallie were somewhat disappointed when the dealership was advertised as “being on Highway 53 between Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls.” When the town incorporated into the village of Lake Hallie, he was not in favor of it. He had a saying that people could disagree but should not be disagreeable. Lee Markquart was not disagreeable and he taught me an important lesson
That lesson was simply that when you set your eye on a goal, you should hold a steady course and pursue your objective. His philosophy could probably be summed up as being “keep your eye on the ball and avoid distractions.”
As I served on the committee to incorporate part of the town a village, I have to acknowledge that Markquart’s philosophy assisted our committee.
After the incorporation, I would see him from time to time. Later, the Markquart family opened a Toyota dealership in Lake Hallie. They worked with the Village Board to include property in the tax-increment finance districts. The Marquarts also built the first wastewater collection system to serve the dealerships; as the area along the 53 Bypass gets more developed ,other businesses will hook up to it.
Mr. Markquart was also influential in procuring both 53 Bypass exits to bring traffic to his businesses and provide growth to the Hallie area. In an intangible way, the Hallie area and Lee Marquart will be bound together by consequences neither could imagine during the incorporation process.
I cannot think of any other business that is more difficult. My friends who work in the auto business live from day to day on electronic surveys, pressure from the parent company and the competition from other car makers, both foreign and domestic. Consumers have so many choices, yet Lee Markquart was noted was a student of the business and he did well.
The Markquart family sponsored the Chippewa Valley Symphony Christmas concerts for many years. After the concerts, Lee and Mary Markquart also graciously sponsored a reception for the musicians. Mary also served as a member of the Orchestra Guild.
As Lee Markquart grew older, he spent less time at his businesses. Yet employees tell me he often kept track of how things were going from where ever he was. The last time I saw him he was at a Village Board meeting. Mary had passed away and he seemed a bit frail. Though I had not seen him in person for several years, we exchanged pleasantries and he seemed to be his old self.
I know it can be very difficult to pass the family business from one generation to the next. To John and David Markquart, I am sure the Eau Claire, Hallie and Chippewa Falls community wish you the very best.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.