The American writer Thomas Wolfe wrote a book entitled, “You Can’t Go Home Again.”
Happily, I can say that you can go home again, for a little while at least.
I went home on Sept. 27, 28 and 29 to Marshfield. The occasion was my 50th high school reunion. I left Marshfield for good in the fall of 1970. But for three days, I drove its streets and rediscovered the nooks and crannies of my growing up.
As part of our reunion, we had a tour of Marshfield Senior High School. The building is as old as our class: 50 years. Like my classmates, the outside of the building had changed but inside it really had not.
Oh, the building had some renovations and repairs like me and my classmates, but the core was still there, as was the essence of our high school experience.
It took more than 50 years, but the athletic complex — football and soccer fields, softball fields, baseball fields and an aquatic center — are brand new.
My only disappointment was that the School District and the community relied on donors for the projects. Each gate, building, field(s) and even the bleachers bear a donor’s name placed.
The final total project cost will be $7.5 million. In this day and age I guess that was the only way to get the projects accomplished.
To anyone who has attended or will attend a class reunion, you know it is like attending a large wedding.
You can only spend so much time with each person and you cannot talk to everybody. That was the case here but I did my best.
The reunion was also bittersweet in the fact it was our last formal reunion. A friend’s mother once said to her graduating son: “Be nice to everyone today because it may be the last time you see them.” I know that this time, deep down, that remark is true.
There is a freedom that comes from the passage of 50 years.
While I will totally respect the privacy of my classmates, I can assure you that nothing is new under the sun. I spoke with classmates who grew up gay in a small town. Classmates who had been abused by their parents and left to fend for themselves. There were other cases of abuse that went unreported and a #metoo movement should have been active in the 1960s.
I heard the story of a classmate who joined the Army at 17 because he had to escape a bad situation. He told me that he completed his training but was not sent to Vietnam because he was still 17. That led him to a lifelong medical career. I never knew why he had left us or where he went.
Our reunion allowed me to reconnect with things I had forgotten. It was good to know that everyone was not as they seemed. We were all scared of something at some time. Many of us told stories that under our calm exteriors, it was all we could do to keep it together. Everyone has a 7th grade.
I volunteered to be the master of ceremonies and I did not think much about it until I had my hands on the microphone.
Then I realized that I was speaking in front of people who had known me, in some cases, since I was 5 years old. They knew my every screw-up (or so I thought) but as the evening went on I realized that I remembered my screw-ups more than they did. So it pays to forgive yourself.
Taking care of aging parents and helping out adult children was a common theme, along with knee replacements, hip replacements, heart surgery and things that just don’t work right anymore. One classmate reminded everyone to take their meds before we ate supper. That got a laugh.
Often it takes a funeral, a wedding or a class reunion to remind you what people mean to you.
They remind us of the way we were and who we have become. Class of 1969, I hope we will all fulfill our dreams and pursue the joy in our lives. I will remember you forever.
