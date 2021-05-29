John Andersen: Let’s reinforce our gratitude to those who were lost:

Memorial Day once again. Monday we honor those Americans who gave or had their lives taken for America. We so often forget that there is no one special vision or purpose for America. That vision and purpose lie within us. Our vision and perceptions are as different as all Americans are.

If we look far back into our past and compare it with today’s America, I have a simple question who and why should any of us fight for the United States of America? The question depends on who and what you are. Your color, your religion, your race and your heritage. We like to call ourselves the United States of America. Our national motto was once “ E pluribus Unum” or out of many one. Now it is “In God We Trust.”

Why should women serve in the military? They are of course the weaker sex. With them around we men just can’t concentrate on our duties during the fighting. Women are just too much of a distraction.

Why should the Native Americans fight for a United States of America? They certainly have not been blessed with all the “riches” that other Americans have. Heck for years they could not even vote in a country that was once theirs.