John Andersen: Let’s reinforce our gratitude to those who were lost:

Memorial Day once again. Monday we honor those Americans who gave or had their lives taken for America. We so often forget that there is no one special vision or purpose for America. That vision and purpose lie within us. Our vision and perceptions are as different as all Americans are.
If we look far back into our past and compare it with today’s America, I have a simple question who and why should any of us fight for the United States of America? The question depends on who and what you are. Your color, your religion, your race and your heritage. We like to call ourselves the United States of America. Our national motto was once “ E pluribus Unum” or out of many one. Now it is “In God We Trust.”
Why should women serve in the military? They are of course the weaker sex. With them around we men just can’t concentrate on our duties during the fighting. Women are just too much of a distraction.
Why should the Native Americans fight for a United States of America? They certainly have not been blessed with all the “riches” that other Americans have. Heck for years they could not even vote in a country that was once theirs.
Why would an Asian or Japanese American want to fight for the United States of America? Heck during WWII we put American citizens who were Japanese in internment Camps and took away the very right we proclaim as the foundation of our country
Why should the African Americans fight for our country? We enslaved them and we all know deep in our hearts that being an African American in this county comes with significant disadvantages.
Why should gay or transgender Americans serve in the military? After making some gains in our country, once again they are being discriminated against and having laws being passed that make it even more difficult for them to live their lives.
Why should those Americans who are not Christians serve in the military? America of today proclaims itself a Christian Nation no others welcome.
How about the Hispanics or Latinos, why should they serve in the military? The United States certainly has not been a welcoming place for them of late. Instead of labeling them illegals. why not simply explain to people that they are immigrants. Again that is not popular.
I have concerns about the Germans among us; we went to war with them twice. I am uncertain if all the German families are loyal to the United States. Guess that narrows it down even more.
I don’t know if I can trust anyone from the South. They rebelled against the United States once before. Tried to break up the country, you know. That is pretty bad form. And the Irish, you know the Irish. They snuck into our country during the potato famine. Oh I forgot about the Italians. They were enemies of the United States during WWII; plus they had the Mafia.
Guess that leaves just us Norwegians and Swedes. Yet my Grandfather was always concerned about the bravery of the Swedes. He always said that “10,000 Swedes ran through the weeds with one Norwegian behind them.” Then there are the Polish folks. They tend to get confused in battle and how can you communicate with someone whose name you cannot pronounce.
On Monday, May 31, we will celebrate those of our armed forces who died for the ideals of the United States of America. Men, women, gay, straight, black, Asian, Hispanic/Latino, immigrants, Christian, Jewish, Sikh, Catholic, Protestant or whatever else you can think of. They are all united in one thing, they lost their lives for the United States of America.
At cemeteries across the Chippewa Valley, we will gather to honor those who have made the United States. We owe them an immeasurable debt of gratitude. The assault on the Capitol of the United States of America on January 6, 2021, dishonored that memory and cheapened that gratitude.
On Memorial Day, May 31, let’s repay the debt we owe to them. Let’s reinforce our gratitude to those who were lost. Flying a flag or pledging allegiance does not make you an American. There is more to it than that.