The Chippewa County Local Emergency Planning Committee met recently to begin a review of the Chippewa County Hazard Mitigation Plan.
You might think that constitutes a ho-hum project with a lot of talk and no action. The plan is reviewed every five years or so and in some cases the emergency-planning committee creates a cut-and-paste data change and moves on. This time, things may be different because we are living in a changing world.
If you remember the weekend of Aug. 24-26, we had a bit of rain. That rain and subsequent storms tied up the Chippewa Falls, Hallie and Lafayette area with downed power lines, washed-out culverts and downed trees. It was the second time our area suffered damage this summer. Yet the Chippewa Valley got off lucky.
From the Coulee Region through the Kickapoo Valley into Dane County, heavy rain and flooding have ravaged our neighbors to the south. The “Ducks” from the Wisconsin Dells were placed into action to assist in helping people. Fire crews from neighboring counties were called in to assist both Dane, Adams and Monroe counties. Wisconsin Emergency Management went into action and Gov. Walker put out a state-wide disaster declaration.
In Wisconsin, what is new is not the cold, the snow, the wind or the heat but the flooding.
This is a problem that all county emergency committees will be looking at. The Chippewa Valley is home to sand and gravel base. Water does not collect here — in fact, based on the geology it should be absorbed quickly and disappear. Clark and Wood counties are different. The closer to those counties you get the more clay you find in the soil, so water has a tendency to collect and pond.
American author Eric Sloan wrote in his book, “Our Vanishing Landscape,” the land was so much wetter in 18th and 19th century America. Marshes and ponds were scattered across the landscape as were wetlands and swamps. In the Lake Hallie area along 160th Street and 40th Avenue, you can still see evidence of those wetlands. All manner of creatures from beaver to eagles to bears pass through.
As we go about our daily business, we are usually only concerned about flooding along the Chippewa River. In reality, we need to pay attention to more. The more we eliminate wetlands, the more houses we build and the more blacktop parking lots we create, the more water runoff we will have and the more water we will dump into small springs, creeks and then into rivers.
Along with the water comes the garbage and chemicals that we produce. That in turn creates algae blooms and pollutes our spring-fed lakes and streams.
As an example, the area recently witnessed the construction of a 1.1 million-square-foot warehouse facility on a 70-acre parcel. That and the associated parking lot will cause a lot of rainwater to run off to somewhere. Yet north of where I live and indeed the land I live on was once the Hanson farm. Very shortly the entire farm will be houses and paved roads, so I am part of the problem.
The Chippewa County LEPC will have to address plans for how we are going to relieve the chances for flooding in our county. While a bit exaggerated, we seem to be getting the 100-year flood twice a summer and the 500-year food once every year. Even the famous isthmus in Madison was approaching flood levels and the tunnels at Lambeau Field in Green Bay were full of water.
Perhaps the time is coming where the size of buildings will be limited by how much rain runoff they produce. Perhaps housing subdivision size will be limited for the same reason. Many areas of the nation may envy Wisconsin for our water and rainfall, but as we know too much of anything is not always a good thing.
