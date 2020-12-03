John Andersen: Let's make it a forgiving, charitable time :

Tomorrow is St. Nicholas Day or tonight is St. Nicholas Eve. You know good old St. Nick from the song “Up on the Housetop” written by Benjamin Hanby in 1864. You know, “Ho, ho, ho! Who wouldn’t go. Ho, ho, ho! Who wouldn’t go, Up on the housetop, click, click, click; Down through the chimney with good Saint Nick.”
Growing up in Marshfield there was one family in the neighborhood that celebrated St. Nicholas Day. Being of good German ancestry on both sides they celebrated St. Nicholas Day in the true German/Dutch fashion of putting out their shoes the night before December 6 so St. Nicholas could leave the gifts in them. St. Nick delivered in a timely manner for them and the tradition continued until all the kids were grown.
For the rest of us there was some confusion as why that particular family has two Christmas Eves and the rest of us did not. My brother and I approached my parents on that matter but were never given a straight answer. We thought then it was a stall tactic to deprive us of additional Christmas gifts but my Parents were quite adamant that Santa Claus came only on Christmas Eve to the Andersen household. We were reminded Santa made a list and was checking it twice seeing who was naughty or nice end of story. Ho Ho Ho
In the modern Andersen household St. Nick also made his one and only appearance on Christmas Eve. We were never asked about St. Nicholas Day and in some ways that was too bad. For as many of you know there was a true St. Nicholas long ago in a land far away.
St. Nicholas was a real person. He was born during the third century in the village of Patara in Asia Minor which was an area that was considered to be Greece. His wealthy parents died in an epidemic while Nicholas was still young. Nicholas inherited a great sum of money and used it all to help the needy, the sick, and the suffering. The Church made him Bishop of Myra while still a young man. Nicholas became known for his generosity, his love for children, and his concern for sailors and ships. All in all quite a guy.
This year has been less than outstanding. There are many places in the Eau Claire, Hallie, Chippewa Falls area right now that could use a hand. If we take a minute to review what is needed we can donate to Good Will, The Salvation Army, your local church, Veterans Originations, Chippewa Falls Music Association Ltd, St. Jude’s Hospital, the Mayo Foundation, The Hospital Sisters, any History Center, the Cook Rutledge Foundation, Mobile Meals Inc Of Chippewa Falls, American Red Cross, all they need is a little bit of your time and/or a little bit of your money.
If you need a bit more persuasion the quote from Dicken’s Christmas Carol is always good when Jacob Marley says “ Business! Mankind was my business; charity, mercy, forbearance, and benevolence, were, all, my business.” A truer statement has probably never been uttered in all of literature. Mankind is all of our business.
This is the season for shopping and we should carry the spirit of St. Nicholas to our local businesses. They have had a hard time of it this year and could certainly use a helping hand. In our house we have tried to order out once a week. If we have something delivered to the house I try to give the delivery person a good tip. Local Businesses are counting on us to help as much as we can.
Of course over time, St. Nicholas turned into the secular Santa Claus, and gift giving moved from December 5 and 6 to Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.
By 1930 Coca Cola used the American image of Santa Claus with the white beard and a red suit. That image became Santa Claus all over the world.
We are all working through a lot of things right now. Let’s give Charles Dickens one more quote “I have always thought of Christmastime as a kind, forgiving, charitable, pleasant time”. Let’s try to make it so, for all our sakes.
