John Andersen: Let's make it a forgiving, charitable time :

St. Nicholas was a real person. He was born during the third century in the village of Patara in Asia Minor which was an area that was considered to be Greece. His wealthy parents died in an epidemic while Nicholas was still young. Nicholas inherited a great sum of money and used it all to help the needy, the sick, and the suffering. The Church made him Bishop of Myra while still a young man. Nicholas became known for his generosity, his love for children, and his concern for sailors and ships. All in all quite a guy.

This year has been less than outstanding. There are many places in the Eau Claire, Hallie, Chippewa Falls area right now that could use a hand. If we take a minute to review what is needed we can donate to Good Will, The Salvation Army, your local church, Veterans Originations, Chippewa Falls Music Association Ltd, St. Jude’s Hospital, the Mayo Foundation, The Hospital Sisters, any History Center, the Cook Rutledge Foundation, Mobile Meals Inc Of Chippewa Falls, American Red Cross, all they need is a little bit of your time and/or a little bit of your money.

If you need a bit more persuasion the quote from Dicken’s Christmas Carol is always good when Jacob Marley says “ Business! Mankind was my business; charity, mercy, forbearance, and benevolence, were, all, my business.” A truer statement has probably never been uttered in all of literature. Mankind is all of our business.