John Andersen: Looking back at the Packers performance :

“Oh, somewhere in this favored land the sun is shining bright, The band is playing somewhere, and somewhere hearts are light; And somewhere men are laughing, and somewhere children shout, But there is no joy in Wisconsin — the mighty Packers have struck out.” With apologizes to “Casey at the Bat” author Ernest Lawrence Thayer—1863-1940.

I am a son of a Bears fan Father and the Grandson of a devoted and passionate Packers fan Grandmother. I seem to have inherited the more passive Packers fan gene from my Mother and Grandfather. This blend has made me a detached Packer fan.

I support the team but am not glued to every second of the Packers performance. This was true in my early years. I became aware of the Packers during the Lombardi era.

At our house a Packer-Bears game allowed my Dad to give me the business, and when the Packers beat the Bears that allowed me to return the favor. I remember the two losses to the Bears in 1963 when Paul Hornung was suspended for gambling. The Bears that year went on to become the National Football champions with an 11-1-2 record. That year the Packers truly missed Hornung, the “Golden Boy” of football.

I fear that the Packers season will be dissected like a murder victim at a morgue. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel will give each Packer player a letter grade. Aaron Rodgers’ performance will be examined under bright lights like an old time criminal being grilled for a confession. The only thing lacking will be a rubber hose to obtain a confession.

Vince Lombardi often speculated on the requirements and demands placed on the quarterback of any team. Not really knowing an early greats of professional football, I can only make an observation from watching Bart Starr both as the Packers’ quarterback and later coach.

Most sportswriters place Starr in the position of being a reliable, efficient, competent enabler of the game plan delivered to him each week by Vince Lombardi. Starr was not flashy and not known as a long ball, hail Mary quarterback. Starr was no gunslinger. He was the equal of both Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers in leadership skills. He called his own plays. Starr was a discipled quarterback raised by an Air Force Master Sergeant Father. He played with broken ribs and other injuries.

No one has asked me and I admit that I lack the requisite skill of a coach in the National Foot Ball League, but I like everyone else in the Greater Hallie Area have an opinion(s). I believe that 49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan has the Packers number. Shanahan grew up in Minneapolis and knows cold weather. Packers Coach Matt LaFleur worked for Shanahan and Shanahan knows all about him. The 49ers are not in awe.

I believe that having a week off to rest up may not be a good thing. Even in a week skills and awareness may diminish. I believe that the home team no longer has the home advantage, and in Green Bay’s case weather is playing a lesser and lesser role in how teams perform against them. My guess is that the team practices most of the time at the Don Hutson Center, which is indoors and heated.

As of my writing this column, Green Bay Coach Matt LaFleur is taking responsibility for only having 10 men on the field for the game’s final play. Sports Illustrated called the Packers Special Teams a ongoing dumpster fire. I agree, but the coach of the Special Teams should also step up to the plate. Coach Andersen will now speculate on Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers really holds a grudge against the 49ers for not drafting him. I think that grudge clouds his thinking and makes him over think when he plays them.

Nat King Cole sang a song called Nature Boy. The lyrics included a line “There was a boy, A very strange enchanted boy, They say he wandered very far, A little shy and sad of eye, But very wise was he.” Perhaps that is the requiem for Rodgers and the Packers season. How wise Rodgers will be, like his NFL future it is a “beautiful mystery.”

