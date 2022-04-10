John Andersen: Looking for work? Now is your time

I have been talking with area fire chiefs and fire departments lately, seeing how they handle the ongoing problem of finding firefighters. While you may read that area paid on call/volunteer fire departments are having trouble hiring new firefighters, that problem extends to the career or full-time fire departments also. No one wants the job.

Looking at what I know best I can see the problem. First of all the increase in call volume (the times a fire department is called in a year) is based on requests for emergency medical service, not fires. If your local fire department runs an ambulance, that ambulance is turning over a lot of miles lately. The rate of fires over the years has held steady or in some cases actually gone down.

New career firefighters/EMTs are placed on the ambulance first. That assignment may last for up to five years. The goal of any firefighter/EMT is to get off the “box.” Career fire departments are based on seniority, and getting off the “box” can take time. Many firefighter/EMT/paramedics burn out before that happens. Some go looking for other work.

Paid on call or volunteer firefighters also experience the same problems. Many of those departments devote four nights a month to station meetings, work nights, and trainings mandated by the State of Wisconsin. A fire department’s activities can quickly fill up calendar.

That does not include answering calls for emergency medical service and fires. I once figured it out that a conscientious paid on call or volunteer firefighter devotes 25 hours a month or 7.5 work weeks a year to serve their community. In the true volunteer fire service that is without pay.

A local fire chief hit the nail on the head. He explained to me we have a work life dichotomy. People of our generation are all children of parents who grew up during the great depression. We were taught to look for a steady job, with benefits and a secure future. Back in the day, as they say, many jobs came with a pension. Our parents taught us that first you work then after work is done you live your life. Plus you didn’t leave one job until you have another.

Another area fire chief took a more upfront approach. He suggested that all employers had better realize very soon that they are offering a “job,” not a career. That makes sense to me. The days of a person starting a “career” at 22 or 23 and staying for 25 or 30 years with the same employer are over.

Our kids and grandchildren have the philosophy first you live, then match your work towards your life. That philosophy balances the needs of their family with the need to work. Jobs are evaluated based on schedule and the flexibility to achieve that better work life balance. Looking back perhaps my kids were smarter than their old man in that regard. It may be explained using the gospel of Facebook.

The Gospel of Facebook states, “Me watching businesses complain about a labor shortage, after 40 years of downsizing, rightsizing, restructuring, outsourcing, mergers, jobs sent overseas, on call scheduling, and employees converted to independent contractors.”

That meme is a round yellow circle with eyes and a smile laughing so hard tears are running down its cheeks. My generation did this to ourselves. All in the name of efficiency and saving tax dollars. We created what we are living.

In your working life did you work for one employer start to finish? I didn’t. We fail to admit to ourselves that our lives are filled with choices and from time to time it may be best to move on from a job or a career that no longer meets our or our family’s needs. There is no shame in that. Loyalty and respect are things that have to be earned and they go both ways.

America is a capitalist country. Capitalism is an economic system in which private folks own and control businesses in accord with their interests. Supply and demand supposedly set prices in ways that can serve the best interests of society. Well, If you’re looking for work, now is your time. You are in demand. Go for it.

