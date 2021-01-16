John Andersen: Lucky to already get the vaccine

I am special. You may think I am special in many ways, some probably uncomplimentary, but I am special. For you see I was never completely vaccinated for small pox.
I know what you are thinking how can you not be completely vaccinated for a disease. In my case it was very simple.
In 1952 Dr. James Vedder of the Marshfield Clinic stuck the first of what was a three pronged needle in my arm to vaccinate me. When the first prong of the needle hit my arm I had a violent reaction. My eyes swelled shut and I had trouble breathing. My skin had some other allergic reaction. From what I was told I spent weeks in the hospital wrapped in gauze and some kind of tar and zinc oxide ointments. My parents were told not to feed me eggs and they did not.
Fast forward to 1969 when I had my college physical Dr. Vedder told me to avoid eggs and any vaccine with an egg based component to it. He wished me well. In August after my motorcycle accident he came to visit me in the hospital. He said that he wished he had told me to avoid motorcycles.
The smallpox vaccine is no longer available to the public. In 1980, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared smallpox was eliminated. Another disease, polio, still exists in Afghanistan and Pakistan, but now these rogue strains of polio are turning up in much of sub-Saharan Africa. If religious and economic issues can be overcome polio could still be eradicated in my lifetime.
There has been a vaccine for polio since Dr. Jonas Salk first used it in 1955 to be followed by Dr. Albert Sabin’s vaccine in 1961. The Sabin vaccine was put on a sugar cube and swallowed. The polio vaccine was a big deal. As I kid I remember standing in a very long line at the Marshfield National Guard armory to get the sugar cube. Polio could cripple or kill you so the vaccine was a literal lifesaver.
I am still responding to emergency medical calls with the Chippewa Fire District. When the vaccine for COVID 19 became available for people working EMS I signed up for it. On January 6, I went to the Chippewa County Courthouse to get the vaccine. After turning in some very limited paperwork I rolled up my sleeve and got the vaccination. The shot was no worse than any other shot I ever received. So far my only side effect has been a sore arm where the shot was given. I am scheduled to get the second shot in February.
I have been joined by health care workers, neighboring fire departments and some nursing home residents in receiving the shot. I am lucky to be one of the first people to receive the vaccine. Hopefully very soon everyone who is able to will get the vaccine. Some people believe the shot is part of a vast left wing conspiracy to exercise government control over your body. I would like to refute that but it would be a waste of time.
Years ago people thought that putting fluoride in the water was a communist plot to undermine individual freedoms. Some people think that seat belts and motorcycle helmets are a conspiracy to limit your freedoms also. Again I am not going to waste time trying to tell people otherwise.
There is a Roman Proverb that goes “Only the foolish learn from experience — the wise learn from the experience of others” I believe that to be the best advice in these times. I have talked to several people in Chippewa County who have contracted COVID19. Some said that things were not so bad a headache, perhaps a slight fever and then they were Ok.
Others said it felt that they got hit by a Mack Truck. Even getting to the bathroom was almost impossible.
Others slept for days, lost their taste and smell or were extremely dizzy.
We should be good students and learn from the experiences of others. Why go through a disease if you don’t have to? I view this vaccine as just as important as the polio vaccine. I hope you do too. Stay well and be safe.
