John Andersen: Lucky to already get the vaccine

There has been a vaccine for polio since Dr. Jonas Salk first used it in 1955 to be followed by Dr. Albert Sabin’s vaccine in 1961. The Sabin vaccine was put on a sugar cube and swallowed. The polio vaccine was a big deal. As I kid I remember standing in a very long line at the Marshfield National Guard armory to get the sugar cube. Polio could cripple or kill you so the vaccine was a literal lifesaver.

I am still responding to emergency medical calls with the Chippewa Fire District. When the vaccine for COVID 19 became available for people working EMS I signed up for it. On January 6, I went to the Chippewa County Courthouse to get the vaccine. After turning in some very limited paperwork I rolled up my sleeve and got the vaccination. The shot was no worse than any other shot I ever received. So far my only side effect has been a sore arm where the shot was given. I am scheduled to get the second shot in February.

I have been joined by health care workers, neighboring fire departments and some nursing home residents in receiving the shot. I am lucky to be one of the first people to receive the vaccine. Hopefully very soon everyone who is able to will get the vaccine. Some people believe the shot is part of a vast left wing conspiracy to exercise government control over your body. I would like to refute that but it would be a waste of time.