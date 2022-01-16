John Andersen: Managing the cold

Colder now. Low last night was 20 below zero or as some weather forecasters say, negative 20. Call it what you want, but like old cats know it is better to stay near the warm fire than go out into the cold. I think I appreciated winter more as a kid than I do now. Now my bum ankle tells me when the weather is going to change and when it gets cold the darn thing requires me to get out some better meds than aspirin to make it feel better.

Driving around the Hallie area I have noticed how many cars are not being jumped started and are not going to the local car dealerships at the end of a hook. My Mom used to say never wish your life away but I do know that very often I wished that the car I was driving was not a piece of junk.

The morning this column is being written we had it sign fire at a local car dealership. I could have rolled over and ignored it but I still take fires and EMS calls seriously. I got into my SUV which started immediately. Soon the heated steering wheel was warm and my butt was being nicely toasted. The thought of getting out of a warm SUV was not very pleasing. The call turned out to be minor and the engine company officer cancelled all units. My car thermometer read 20 below zero.

I have a theory you have arrived as an adult when you have purchased a reliable car. I am not talking about going into a car showroom and buying a brand new $75,000 vehicle that you will be in debt for 80 months. My first new car was a Ford Pinto. It had vinyl seats, no air conditioning, a rubber mat floor, a manual transmission and a 2.3 liter 4 cylinder engine with two doors. Also featured were crank up windows and a manual day/night mirror. We ran the thing for 160,000 miles; it started when it was cold out.

If you drive around the Hallie-Chippewa Falls-Eau Claire Area there are multiple dealerships that provide you a SUV, a truck or a sedan. We now have the choice of diesel, electric, hybrid or gasoline engines. Even the most basic cars come now with air conditioning, AM-FM-Sirius radio, back up alarms and in some cases back up cameras. Manual transmissions are becoming rare but you can start your car from almost anywhere on earth. With fuel injection and the elimination of carburetors almost all cars start in below zero weather. A very nice piece of technology.

Even fire trucks changing. All hybrid fire engines are now a reality. To be sure they do have a motor in case they are on a fire scene for a long time but the main source of power is a bank of batteries. Madison Fire Department had the first one and so far they have no complaints. As you have seen on TV the Ford Electric F150 pickup truck can transfer power from the truck to your house if your power goes out. I find that somewhat strange. I had better used to such new-fangled ideas.

Whether we like it or not even the way we buy cars and trucks is changing. The last truck I ordered I went online and selected my own packages and configuration. I dealt with the sales manager all online. I have gone to the same dealership for years and know the service manager. That does eliminate the ability to haggle if that is what you like to do, so to each his own.

In the world there are two types of car buyers. Those that view cars as a thing to get you from point A to point B and those who wish that their cars have the latest in technology. The choice is endless.

In our area we have Ford, Buick, Chevrolet, Kia, Mazda, Cadillac, Toyota and Subaru. Each make has a high and low end. For myself I will settle for warm hands, a warm rear end and a car that starts in 20 below. The rest is gravy.

