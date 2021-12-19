John Andersen: Medium is the message today

A gentleman by the name of Marshall McLuhan wrote years ago that “The medium is the message.” In other words it is not what we say or write that is important but the way that the message is told to people by radio, TV or newspapers is more important than the message itself.

In 1918 the author and English Professor E.B. White wrote a very small book entitled “The Elements of Style.” It is a 43-page guide to using the English language and makes the case that you should write anything with cleanliness, accuracy, and brevity. In short say what you want clearly, accurately and keep it brief. I think that is why a whole generation of people loved the CBS Nightly News with Walter Cronkite. Let me give you an example.

On December 8 a Christmas tree was set on fire in front of the FOX News Headquarters. It was not a true Christmas tree it was a frame with evergreen branches attached. Craig Tamanaha, 49, was arrested early Wednesday. He faces charges including criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and arson.

OK end of story, move on. No, story grew to be an “attack on Christmas,” an “attack on America” an “attack of Fox News,” an “attack on religion,” an “attack by the Islamists on Christmas” or whatever half-baked thing someone sitting behind a computer wishes it to be. The story is simple, the nonsense it generated is not.

In Newsweek lately this lead story in end of the world typeface “Gas Prices Skyrocket As U.S. Hit by Highest Inflation Rate in 30 Years, gas $3.42 a gallon.” by Khaleda Rahman. OK after reading this story full of economic doom and gloom I drove around the Chippewa Valley area. Gas prices for unleaded: $2.89, $2.98, and $3.04. OK what happened? Prices dropped because the price of a barrel of crude oil dropped several weeks ago. Supply is now balancing demand. Again it is the medium/ messenger, not the message. The more things change the more they stay the same.

A final medium is the message story. I watched the funeral for Sen. Bob Dole. It was a moving service with some excellent music. Yet an infuriating group of commentators would talk over the service to cast some light on Dole, his character or his career. I am sure it was done to fill dead air time. Dead air time or periods of silence are often interpreted to be uncomfortable events that need to be filled with idle chatter. I did not need Dole explained to me. In this case the medium/ messenger should remain silent. A camera is more discerning than the spoken word.

I believe that we lost it as a country when we went with a 24 hour news cycle. People used to plant themselves from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. to watch the national news, then the local news. Breaking news was reserved for major events like something that would influence the entire country, not a verdict on some court case involving a celebrity.

