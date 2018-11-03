I was once told by a very wise man that if you see an idea come back for the third time it is time for you to either retire or ignore the idea completely. Well I see in Eau Claire and Altoona the discussion is back on regarding “tot lots” in subdivisions. If you do not know what a “tot lot” is, let me explain it to you.
A tot lot is really one parcel in a subdivision that is set aside or not developed to provide a neighborhood park. The idea came from urban planners in the 1960’s that realized that with whole subdivisions being created that families with kids would soon be moving in. It was cheaper and more cost effective than building large parks away from subdivision neighborhoods.
This idea of a subdivision park was abandoned in the 1980s only to return in 1995 only to leave again in 2010. It is now 2018 and the idea is back. The Village of Lake Hallie still has “tot lots,” or small neighborhood parks, up for sale. The argument is that it is too costly to buy playground equipment, keep that equipment up and of course mow the grass.
I was thinking about that the other day after I read an article in the Washington Post by Katherine Marsh that said “We’ve so overscheduled our kids that doctors are prescribing playtime. We idiotically insist that all of their activities be purposeful and structured.” In short, teachers are frustrated because kids can’t blow off steam at recess and parents are so stressed by constant scheduling of kids events that they are losing their minds.
As I am on Facebook, I constantly get to see both stressed out parents trying to get their kids to and from sports and classes after school and teachers who have to limit kids to a 15-minute recess once a day. Yet the older folks that write on Facebook have these corny posts that begin when I was a kid “I played outside until the streetlights came on. I ate everything on my plate, if I talked back to my parents I got my butt whipped, I walked 5 miles up hill both ways to and from school” ... you get my idea.
I much prefer this quote “Adults are just obsolete children and the hell with them.” That’s from Dr. Seuss. I am totally frustrated by the eternal fact that each generation has to relearn the lessons from the past. If our childhoods were so great why did we screw up our kids to the point that they feel that everything has to be scheduled and the free time a kid gets has to be supervised by an adult or parent?
In the case of the Village of Lake Hallie I can understand, in a way, the reluctance to allocate funds for neighborhood parks when some existing parks are going unused. Yet directly north of me in an area bounded by 43rd Avenue to the south, 117th Street to the west, 46th Avenue to the north and 45th Avenue North to the west, the area is exploding with family homes. The only park available is Hallie Park, and the kids need to travel up 117th street to get there. Something needs to be done.
Also to blame is the state of Wisconsin. Continuing, ongoing levy limits on municipalities makes any expansion of services difficult. Life safety services — police, fire and emergency medical services — must come first. Then infrastructure such as utilities and roads. Finally recreational and other public services.
The state recently trumpeted a “state aid program” for municipalities regarding shared revenue on personal property taxes. When it arrived, local governments had to take it off the levy or taxes they could assess. Just think of the state of Wisconsin giving you $5 then taking $5 out of your wallet. The end result is that the municipality got nothing.
So it comes back to us the parents and grandparents. If we want to give our kids and grandkids the childhood we had we need to give them a hand — or a dollar.
