John Andersen: Newspapers connect you with community

I subscribe to a couple of print newspapers; I also subscribe to a couple of newspaper electronically/digitally.

I like newspapers and I like to read. I find that newspapers break up my day and each paper allows me to see a different side of the world. Either in print or electronically, each format gives me a reason to continue reading.

I must be candid with you and admit I read the legal notices and the classified ads.

If you truly wish to be informed on what is going on in the area, you need to read that section of the paper that is written in small print. I know you can’t do that as easily with a digital or electronic newspaper because I have tried to do so.

So that leaves me with a print newspaper — and I put on my reading glasses. So what is located in the classified and legal section of your local printed newspaper? Well, let’s see.

As this is the end of June and municipalities are required to issue liquor licenses in a timely manner, each applicant requesting a new license or renewal of an existing license is printed in the Legal section. All municipalities are required list those applicants so if someone has an objection they can attend the local municipality meeting and request that a license not be issued.

In the Legal section if you have passed away and your estate is of the right size there is a requirement that your estate needs to advertise that you are deceased and all creditors, businesses or others that have an interest in your estate be notified. Please excuse the language but that gives people a final “kick at the cat” if it were.

If you are planning on changing your name for whatever reason except marriage, the court will ask you to publish that in the paper. I am uncertain why but I would guess that for the same reason an estate is listed, your plans to change your name also give the public, perhaps your creditors or who knows, irate relatives may wish to object.

Each municipal clerk is required to post legal notices on a wide variety of issues. My least favorite the what is called “Notice of the Board of Review.” It is the least favorite because it is spendy to print and no one ever shows up. If you are ticked off about what your property is assessed at, that notice gives you the information you need to appear before the Board of Review; and no, you just can’t show up and complain, you need to bring paperwork with you.

Continuing on in the legal section you can put in a bid for a public service such as proving blacktop, base course or other commodities to your local municipality. You can also learn that a parcel of land next to you is being rezoned from agriculture to a nuclear waste disposal facility. (Well probably not that). You can also learn if your community is issuing municipal bonds for projects.

If you don’t wish to mix in a crowd to attend a governmental meeting, many cities and the County Boards print the minutes of meetings in the paper. You can read them at your leisure. Also the agendas of upcoming meetings are posted so you can plan to attend them if you wish. Area people would also probably like to know the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency is currently looking at floodplains in and around the Chippewa Valley.

Classified Ads have always been great. You can look for a job, used furniture, thrift sales in the area and for a pet. Homes and apartments for rent are in there, along with open houses for homes for sale. Every so often you get an invite to an anniversary party or wedding reception tucked away in the Classifieds.

Many of us have Kindle or iPad electronic readers but there is something enjoyable about having a physical book in your hand or a newspaper you can linger over during the weekends.

I know without a newspaper or book in hand my life would be missing something. Please support your local newspapers.

John Andersen

