John Andersen: Newspapers connect you with community

If you are planning on changing your name for whatever reason except marriage, the court will ask you to publish that in the paper. I am uncertain why but I would guess that for the same reason an estate is listed, your plans to change your name also give the public, perhaps your creditors or who knows, irate relatives may wish to object.

Each municipal clerk is required to post legal notices on a wide variety of issues. My least favorite the what is called “Notice of the Board of Review.” It is the least favorite because it is spendy to print and no one ever shows up. If you are ticked off about what your property is assessed at, that notice gives you the information you need to appear before the Board of Review; and no, you just can’t show up and complain, you need to bring paperwork with you.

Continuing on in the legal section you can put in a bid for a public service such as proving blacktop, base course or other commodities to your local municipality. You can also learn that a parcel of land next to you is being rezoned from agriculture to a nuclear waste disposal facility. (Well probably not that). You can also learn if your community is issuing municipal bonds for projects.