John Andersen: No one asked me but:

No one asked me but:

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers Organization certainly put on a razzle-dazzle performance on the COVID-19 issues they were confronted with. Packer Management facing NFL Headquarters in Manhattan, New York, bowed in deference three times and handed over $300,000.

Rodgers skated around the issue, bowed half way and forked over $14,650 while the rest of the NFL teams cried “foul” over un-sportsman-like conduct by the Packers, Rodgers and Lazard. As a stockholder I demand transparency but I won’t get it. Perhaps if Rodgers was still going with race car driver Danica Patrick she could pound some sense into his head.

Kyle Rittenhouse is a perfect example of a person who does not have a clue about how to use a gun. If you own a gun and use it to protect yourself, you avoid situations where you have to use it. Rittenhouse should have stayed home in Illinois that night. He was a child and got in way over his head. The civil lawsuits will probably begin shortly. Rittenhouse’s life will never be his own.

The jury in Kenosha County has sent a clear message. We have returned to the days to Tombstone, Arizona, the Earp Brothers, the Clanton’s and Cowboys. The verdict has discredited the old NRA saying that “A good guy with a gun can stop a bad guy with a gun.” How can you tell the good guys from the bad guys? Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder has sent the message he should probably retire.

It is time for my Republican friends to end the nonsense of election integrity and fraud. The Republicans won several elections in Virginia and lost in New Jersey. They cried about fraud in New Jersey but said not a word about Virginia. It would appear that when Republicans win there are no election integrity issues but when they lose there are. Enough already.

Ecclesiastes 3, King James Version, “To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven”. Christmas music has a time and a place. My Christmas music timeline goes between the first Sunday in Advent until Epiphany. This year it goes from Sunday, November 28 until Thursday January 6, 2022. That is also about the schedule we follow for the Christmas Tree and outdoor decorations. Let’s not overdo a good thing.

Everyone appears to be losing their minds again about inflation. Don’t get too excited, folks. In 1979 when we built our first house the interest on the loan was 14%. Over the years we refinanced the house down to about 3.75%. Gasoline in 1979 was 86 cents a gallon. In 2021 terms that is $3.26. When gasoline broke the $1 ceiling some people lost their minds. 2021 is not 1979.

I am not an economist, but Paul Krugman who is compared this inflation to 1947 after the end of WWII. We spent 18 months with very limited costs for gasoline and other consumer goods. People who are true capitalists should rejoice in the current situation. It is the law of supply and demand in effect. The government does not control corporate profits. The government cannot control OPEC.

It is not your imagination in the Hallie area and indeed Wisconsin — November is the cloudiest month of the year. As I write I am looking at about four inches of snow and dark grey skies it can be depressing. But in six weeks or so the days will begin to get longer and the skies sunnier. By February 1 at our house we can eat dinner without having the kitchen lights on.

With Christmas coming disgraced 4 Star US Army General Michael Flynn (Ret) proclaimed this: “If we are going to have one nation under God — which we must — we have to have one religion…. One nation under God, and one religion under God.” Of course that violates the American concept of having the religion you would like or having no religion plus the separation of Church and State. But if we have to choose how about the Satanic Temple? Ho Ho Ho.

As a reminder please get your Christmas shopping done early this year. Mail early and shop locally. The businesses in the Chippewa Falls-Hallie and Eau Claire area appreciate it.

