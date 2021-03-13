John Andersen: Nothing good about state's wolf hunt

“ I was young then, and full of trigger itch; I thought that because fewer wolves meant more deer, that no wolves would mean hunters’ paradise. But after seeing the green fire die, I sensed that neither the wolf nor the mountain agreed with such a view” (1949 Edition, Revised 2001, page 129).

My plans blew up for the article when I read this in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: “Hunters and trappers killed 216 gray wolves in the 2021 Wisconsin wolf harvest season, 82% above the state-licensed goal, according to Department of Natural Resources data released Thursday.”

“State-licensed hunters and trappers had a harvest quota of 119 spread across the state, excluding Native American reservations. The swift pace of the wolf kills, mostly by hunters using trailing hounds (90%) took the DNR by surprise. And the overage was made worse by a state statute that requires 24-hour, rather than immediate, notice of the season closure, as well as a decision by the Natural Resources Board to issue twice as many as the normal number of permits.”

As a former state employee I hate to see it when a state agency screws up. This was not a wolf hunt, it was a farce. Sportsman don’t chase down animals with dogs. An agency does not issue twice as many permits as needed and should not be caught by surprise.