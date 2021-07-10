John Andersen: Now the task, deciding how to spend the relief money

A gift is defined as “something given voluntarily without payment in return, as to show favor toward someone, honor an occasion, or make a gesture of assistance; present.”

During the last two weeks many municipalities big and small received a gift of money from the American Rescue Plan. Now comes the question of how to spend the gift. Getting the gift was not easy, deciding how to spend it will be harder.

Here is what a municipality can spend it on: COVID-19 mitigation, health disparities, water and sewer, behavioral health care, small businesses, housing and neighborhoods, broadband, Impacted industries, educational disparities, essential workers, public sector, and healthy environments such as childcare and enhanced child welfare services or as it has been stated human infrastructure. I believe human infrastructure will be the hardest one governments will be funding but it may be the most critical.

Several municipalities I know have lost employees through resignation due to Covid, This is simple to understand. If your wages are all used up by putting your kids in childcare, it is simple math. Many parents will realize that when their kids go to school they will actually get a raise in family income due to reduced expenses on child care.