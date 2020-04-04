John Andersen: Observations on a challenging world

Look, for this time in your life, believe those professionals who deal with communicable diseases and public health.

As I write this, the governor has asked the Legislature to allow everyone to vote absentee. As a municipal clerk, I can tell you Wisconsin’s remarkably convoluted election system cannot handle it. I can’t send out absentee ballots to everyone because I do not have a poll book. Plus all mail in our area goes from here to Minneapolis and back before it is delivered. There simply is not enough time. Nice idea but horrible implementation.

As I drive through Lake Hallie, there is a strange dichotomy between what is open and what is closed.

For example closed are, the Adult Entertainments Store, all the taverns, the Eagles Club, all the Lake Hallie Parks and most small specialty shops. Open are Farm and Fleet, some fast-food stores with drive-throughs, Kwik Trip, Walmart and some auto dealers. The latter group being places where a lot of people go. It makes one wonder what is essential and what is not.

To the people who have proposed or made remarks about extended unemployment benefits for people out of work. Your remarks about those benefits allowing people to become lazy, quit their jobs or live off the government, I propose this quote from Dickens “A Christmas Carol, a Ghost Story of Christmas:”