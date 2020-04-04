John Andersen: Observations on a challenging world

I hope you are doing well.
Tomorrow is Palm Sunday, which will certainly be different than any Palm Sunday I have known.
Our lives have been changed in ways that we will never really know or understand. COVID-19 makes for a challenging world that we all are coping with. Yet our experience is a shared experience of centuries ago.
Long ago for a college literature class I wrote a paper on a book titled “A Journal of the Plague Year.” The novel/journal is by Daniel Defoe, which was published in March 1722. This novel is an account of one man’s experiences during 1665, in which the bubonic plague struck London.
The book is not light or fanciful. It is a recollection of a life where carts rolled the streets of London while the drivers yelled “bring out the dead” Because I have no real interest in writing about a plague year, I thought I would share some thoughts on this whole experience so far.
The best online post I have seen is this author unknown: “I hope when the dust settles we will have learned that: 1) The economy is built on the backs of the workforce, not the executives. 2) We are a global community whether we like it or not 3) Health care is a human right. 4) With generosity, not greed, is how we survive,”
Having spent 43 years working in fire prevention, I have learned a simple truth: people firmly believe that nothing will ever happen to them. They seek variances from codes and ignore safety warnings believing that “because I have done this forever nothing will change.”
Look, for this time in your life, believe those professionals who deal with communicable diseases and public health.
As I write this, the governor has asked the Legislature to allow everyone to vote absentee. As a municipal clerk, I can tell you Wisconsin’s remarkably convoluted election system cannot handle it. I can’t send out absentee ballots to everyone because I do not have a poll book. Plus all mail in our area goes from here to Minneapolis and back before it is delivered. There simply is not enough time. Nice idea but horrible implementation.
As I drive through Lake Hallie, there is a strange dichotomy between what is open and what is closed.
For example closed are, the Adult Entertainments Store, all the taverns, the Eagles Club, all the Lake Hallie Parks and most small specialty shops. Open are Farm and Fleet, some fast-food stores with drive-throughs, Kwik Trip, Walmart and some auto dealers. The latter group being places where a lot of people go. It makes one wonder what is essential and what is not.
To the people who have proposed or made remarks about extended unemployment benefits for people out of work. Your remarks about those benefits allowing people to become lazy, quit their jobs or live off the government, I propose this quote from Dickens “A Christmas Carol, a Ghost Story of Christmas:”
“It may be, that in the sight of Heaven, you are more worthless and less fit to live than millions like this poor man’s child. Oh God! to hear the insect on the leaf pronouncing on the too much life among his hungry brothers in the dust!” (Ghost of Christmas Present to Scrooge). If the shoe fits.
It appears that some folks think social distancing reduces your memory to molasses. Because I am receiving questions on the election, I usually answer most phone calls now even though I do not recognize the number. This morning I received a call from an individual, but it turned out it was a septic company trying to sell me magic powders.
I admit almost 30 years ago I bought some product from such a company; it was never delivered and I never paid for. It took me two years of battling this company, including a letter from an attorney to make them go away.
I may be “safer at home” but it appears not immune from stupid phone calls.. After April 7, no more answering calls from unknown people. You stay safe and well.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!