John Andersen: Observations on a challenging world
0 comments
COMMUNITY COLUMNIST

John Andersen: Observations on a challenging world

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I hope you are doing well.

Tomorrow is Palm Sunday, which will certainly be different than any Palm Sunday I have known.

Our lives have been changed in ways that we will never really know or understand. COVID-19 makes for a challenging world that we all are coping with. Yet our experience is a shared experience of centuries ago.

Long ago for a college literature class I wrote a paper on a book titled “A Journal of the Plague Year.” The novel/journal is by Daniel Defoe, which was published in March 1722. This novel is an account of one man’s experiences during 1665, in which the bubonic plague struck London.

The book is not light or fanciful. It is a recollection of a life where carts rolled the streets of London while the drivers yelled “bring out the dead” Because I have no real interest in writing about a plague year, I thought I would share some thoughts on this whole experience so far.

The best online post I have seen is this author unknown: “I hope when the dust settles we will have learned that: 1) The economy is built on the backs of the workforce, not the executives. 2) We are a global community whether we like it or not 3) Health care is a human right. 4) With generosity, not greed, is how we survive,”

Having spent 43 years working in fire prevention, I have learned a simple truth: people firmly believe that nothing will ever happen to them. They seek variances from codes and ignore safety warnings believing that “because I have done this forever nothing will change.”

Look, for this time in your life, believe those professionals who deal with communicable diseases and public health.

As I write this, the governor has asked the Legislature to allow everyone to vote absentee. As a municipal clerk, I can tell you Wisconsin’s remarkably convoluted election system cannot handle it. I can’t send out absentee ballots to everyone because I do not have a poll book. Plus all mail in our area goes from here to Minneapolis and back before it is delivered. There simply is not enough time. Nice idea but horrible implementation.

As I drive through Lake Hallie, there is a strange dichotomy between what is open and what is closed.

For example closed are, the Adult Entertainments Store, all the taverns, the Eagles Club, all the Lake Hallie Parks and most small specialty shops. Open are Farm and Fleet, some fast-food stores with drive-throughs, Kwik Trip, Walmart and some auto dealers. The latter group being places where a lot of people go. It makes one wonder what is essential and what is not.

To the people who have proposed or made remarks about extended unemployment benefits for people out of work. Your remarks about those benefits allowing people to become lazy, quit their jobs or live off the government, I propose this quote from Dickens “A Christmas Carol, a Ghost Story of Christmas:”

“It may be, that in the sight of Heaven, you are more worthless and less fit to live than millions like this poor man’s child. Oh God! to hear the insect on the leaf pronouncing on the too much life among his hungry brothers in the dust!” (Ghost of Christmas Present to Scrooge). If the shoe fits.

It appears that some folks think social distancing reduces your memory to molasses. Because I am receiving questions on the election, I usually answer most phone calls now even though I do not recognize the number. This morning I received a call from an individual, but it turned out it was a septic company trying to sell me magic powders.

I admit almost 30 years ago I bought some product from such a company; it was never delivered and I never paid for. It took me two years of battling this company, including a letter from an attorney to make them go away.

I may be “safer at home” but it appears not immune from stupid phone calls.. After April 7, no more answering calls from unknown people. You stay safe and well.

John Andersen

Andersen
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: We need enforceable, national self-isolation rules
Columnists

Commentary: We need enforceable, national self-isolation rules

I'm a physician at Massachusetts General Hospital. My wife is the head of human resources for an infrastructure firm in Canada. She has been working from home since last June, when we moved from Toronto into a condo just a five-minute walk from MGH. As the coronavirus crisis unfolded, nonurgent medical care was postponed in preparation. So I was at home with my wife practicing social ...

Commentary: Think your lockdown is unpleasant? Imagine how your dog feels every day
Columnists

Commentary: Think your lockdown is unpleasant? Imagine how your dog feels every day

People around the world are bemoaning having to stay mostly at home for some weeks because of COVID-19. After just a day or two - even with the internet, Netflix, books, music, games, FaceTime and endless other ways to entertain themselves and stay connected, not to mention walks in the park and trips to the grocery store - many people reported feeling lonely, bored, restless, or even ...

Commentary: Bailing out the rich — again
Columnists

Commentary: Bailing out the rich — again

President Donald Trump recently signed a coronavirus relief package that extends and enhances benefits for America's rapidly growing numbers of unemployed. But the bill does nothing to fix the payday hardship that crushes so many Americans still working: a federal minimum wage that has been stuck at $7.25 an hour for years. Millions of U.S. workers - through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond - ...

+7
Commentary: Not all is equal with coronavirus
Columnists

Commentary: Not all is equal with coronavirus

  • Updated

As I hunker down in my house, protected from COVID-19, I know that there are those without homes who expose themselves to coronavirus everyday. I stuff my refrigerator with groceries to limit venturing out, but know too many can't afford to stockpile food. Friends have ventured into low-income neighborhoods to find hand sanitizer, meat and toilet paper, where people don't have the means to ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News