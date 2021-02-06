John Andersen: On Super Bowl Sunday, there's next year and Go Pack Go

It all comes down to tomorrow. Seven months of blood, sweat and tears. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for the World Championship of football. Football American style; which is a son of Rugby and a far distant cousin of English Football also known as soccer to Americans.
My Dad was born and raised in Chicago which made him a Bears fan. He married into a nice family from Owen, Wisconsin. His Father in Law was ambivalent about the Packers. His Mother in Law and his Grandmother in Law were Green and Gold Packers fans through and through. They would spend Sunday afternoons in front of the radio listening to the Packer games like people possessed.
My Dad was in all his glory when on December 14, 1941, the Packers played the Bears with the winner advancing to the NFL Championship Game the following week. It appears that the Packers just could not get started in that game. “Chicago rushed for 277 yards, including 119 from George McAfee and 79 plus two touchdowns from Norm Standlee as the Bears cruised to a 33-14 win. The Packers couldn’t hang with them, as end Don Hutson had just one catch for 19 yards.” (Green Bay Press Gazette).
Next week, December 21, 1941, Dad was overjoyed as the Chicago Bears won the game against the New York Giants 37 to 9. Two interesting facts: Ray “Scooter” McLean (the future Packer coach who Vince Lombardi replaced) elected to drop kick the extra point on the last touchdown the last successful drop kick in the NFL for 64 years; also because of very low attendance, the net receipts under $42,000. Each Bear player received $431 while each Giant saw $288. You could see the championship game for $4.40 if you could afford a seat in the grandstands or if you had to sit in the bleachers you paid $2.20. (Chicago Tribune Archive).
I grew up in a mixed marriage. My Mom was a Packer fan though certainly nothing like her Mother or Grandmother. My Dad as mentioned above was a Bears fan. As a child of the 1960’s I grew up with Jim Taylor, Forrest Gregg, Bart Starr, Ray Nitschke, Herb Adderley, Willie Davis, Jim Ringo, Paul Hornung, Willie Wood and Henry Jordan.
On Sundays when I was a teenager I would go to a friend’s house to watch the Packers play. They had a color counsel TV set. Our TV was still black and white. The Ice Bowl, the NFL Championships, the Super Bowls all watched in technicolor on a Motorola TV costing about $450.00. There was no sales tax at the time.
As I grew older and left the 1960’s I admit I left the Packers in the rear view mirror. I watched some games and wished them on but they were not the Packers I grew up with. With the arrival of Brett Favre and the crew the games became more interesting but it is now my wife and my two daughters who are the true Packer fans. Both my daughters must have inherited my maternal side of the family to be Packers Fans.
Last year in 2019 they had a “girls” weekend with their mother in Los Angeles to watch the Packers play the Rams. That game did not end well for the Packers either.
We will spend the rest of the winter and probably into early spring discussing the NFL Championship Game of January 24. The not called holds, the called pass interference, Kevin King being blown out on a pass from Tom (deflate gate) Brady. Of course there will be a stern review of the final field go and why not go for it on 4th down from all of Packer Land.
Yet winter will lead into spring just as February will lead to July. Training camp will open. Hope springs eternal in hearts of all Packer fans. A young head coach has probably learned a lesson and the voice of Vince Lombardi whispers in his ear ” The price of success is hard work, dedication to the job at hand, and the determination that whether we win or lose, we have applied the best of ourselves to the task at hand.” Go Pack Go.