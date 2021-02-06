John Andersen: On Super Bowl Sunday, there's next year and Go Pack Go

It all comes down to tomorrow. Seven months of blood, sweat and tears. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for the World Championship of football. Football American style; which is a son of Rugby and a far distant cousin of English Football also known as soccer to Americans.

My Dad was born and raised in Chicago which made him a Bears fan. He married into a nice family from Owen, Wisconsin. His Father in Law was ambivalent about the Packers. His Mother in Law and his Grandmother in Law were Green and Gold Packers fans through and through. They would spend Sunday afternoons in front of the radio listening to the Packer games like people possessed.

My Dad was in all his glory when on December 14, 1941, the Packers played the Bears with the winner advancing to the NFL Championship Game the following week. It appears that the Packers just could not get started in that game. “Chicago rushed for 277 yards, including 119 from George McAfee and 79 plus two touchdowns from Norm Standlee as the Bears cruised to a 33-14 win. The Packers couldn’t hang with them, as end Don Hutson had just one catch for 19 yards.” (Green Bay Press Gazette).