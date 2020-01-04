I hope you had a great holiday season. We have no choice but to move on into 2020. Because I do not want to think about 2020 quite yet, I decided to let my brain off my holiday leash and let it go wandering. So in no particular order:
I can always tell when the frac-sand industry is doing well. Living on 40th Avenue, the Union Pacific runs a lot of sand trains. Not many trains lately. Once again we are taught a valuable lesson. Frac sand appears to be going the way of the lumber industry in the Chippewa Valley. Hopefully there is enough money in escrow to reclaim the land, but I have my doubts.
There is a saying going around: “If you ate today, thank a farmer; if you ate at home, thank a trucker; if you ate in peace today thank a soldier.” To all of you, thanks. But I want a thank-you back. I buy local, pay my taxes and support the military. So farmers, truckers and soldiers, you are welcome. You do your job and I will do mine.
I got a call last week from someone pretending to be my Mother in Sedona, Arizona.
I know it wasn’t my Mother because she died in 1993.
According to the caller, it appears my Mother got herself into trouble with the Sedona Police Department and needs a $1,000 to pay off a fine. Mom must be doing that medical marijuana again. I told her to lay off the weed but she would not listen.
I would love to help her but first I have to call the Social Security Office and get straight with them. It appears that my Social Security has been shut off.
Meanwhile Mom, since I have not spoken to you since 1993, I guess you will just have to wait until our next séance.
I really would like to reach out and touch the scammers who do these things.
The Chippewa Valley lost a great guy when James Campbell Senior passed a few weeks ago.
He was a co-community columnist and wrote extensively about the history of the Chippewa Falls area. His love of life and gentle humor have been passed down to his children and grandchildren.
James had a big smile and always brought you up to speed on what was happening in his life. He is well represented by his namesake James junior who shares his big smile and humor.
Another person I would like to give shout out to is Ron Steinmetz of the Town of Hallie. Ron was awarded the Kiwanis Agricultural Friend of the Year for 2019 in December. I have known Ron since 1980 and he is really a very nice man. Ron has farmed in the town of Hallie since the late 1950s, I believe.
The only part of the article telling the community about the award was that the article referred to “his wife.” Well, his wife is Darlene Steinmetz and anyone who has grown up on or near a farm knows very well that “the wife, or Mom or Grandma” is at least 50% or more of the operation. Congratulations, Darlene and Ron. The award is well deserved.
The Jayme Closs investigation has been closed.
The man who committed the crimes against her and her family has been convicted. Indeed that man is now in a New Mexico prison. I would hope for the sake of Jayme Closs and her family we will let them live their lives in peace. What the Wisconsin Department of Justice has released does nothing to bring closure to this matter. It just keeps stoking the fire.
Wisconsin uses the ERIC Voting System. Through the website “ERIC, states can compare official data on eligible voters — such as voter and motor vehicle registrations, U.S. Postal Service addresses, and Social Security death record — to keep voter rolls more complete and up to date.”
So ERIC is making a list, checking it twice, gonna find out who’s naughty and nice.
ERIC sees when you are sleeping, knows when you’re awake, knows if you’ve been good or bad so be good for goodness sake. With such a magic computer Wisconsin should be able to vote by mail soon.
Oh well, it is time to take the tree down.
