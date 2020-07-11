John Andersen: Paying the price for getting lax with COVID-19

So, as my girls say, we got a text last week from my brother-in-law stating he had COVID-19 but has recovered.
He caught it by going to Sheboygan Falls to see his daughter and his grown grandkids. He spent the weekend there and had returned home. There he received a call from his daughter saying her husband, his son-in-law, was in the hospital with COVID-19 in the ICU on oxygen. One of his grown grandchildren gave it to them all.
My brother-in-law got tested and the test came back positive just as he was feeling like he got hit by a Mack truck. My brother-in-law is severely health compromised as are any direct family members he would come into contact with.
Well a long story made short he is OK and he did not infect anyone else. In a bit of self-reflection he wondered why, with all his health problems, he was not dead. I do not have the answer to that question.
There is a song from 1964 by written Hal David and Burt Bacharach. It was a Top 10 hit for Dusty Springfield the lyrics were “Wishin’ and hopin’ and thinkin’ and prayin:’ Plannin’ and dreamin.’ “
We could say that about COVID-19. So the lyrics to reflect COVID-19 are “Wishin’ and hopin’ and thinkin’ and prayin’ Plannin’ and dreamin’ it ain’t gone away.”
In my travels around the greater Eau Claire-Hallie-Chippewa area I find that some businesses are going better than others keeping COVID-19 at bay.
Most barbers and hair stylists have their people wearing masks. Big-box stores are doing a very good job. Employees and a lot of customers are wearing masks.
Drug stores and pharmacies in Chippewa Falls/Hallie/Eau Claire are doing well, though not as many people are wearing masks as they did. I thought I could live with that.
Then came the dedication of the American flag at Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute on July 3. It was proclaimed by several news outlets that there was social distancing.
I must strongly disagree. The crowd mingled freely and there were very few people wearing masks. This kind of behavior endangers the veterans the park is trying to honor and it is simply wrong. You don’t honor veterans by giving them COVID-19.
But before I throw stones on Altoona, I cruised about the village of Lake Hallie July 4. Plenty of large gatherings with no social distancing and no masks. Lake Hallie has opened up the ball parks for large tournaments with several coming up. No one wearing masks and limited social distancing.
We were getting a bit lax on things.
When my brother-in-law came down with COVID-19, I must admit to re-evaluating the way we were doing things. I social distance, yet I did go to a funeral for the Bloomer fire chief and we did attend a funeral for a friend of the family.
We went to a wedding reception. All events were outdoors with some social distancing. My kids did not approve of these events for their elderly parents. I guess we do not either.
A view of the world outside Hallie bears looking at. My daughters live in Los Angeles and Toronto, respectively. Because both urban areas have a greater population than Wisconsin, things are much different.
Masks are worn and many things are still closed. Canadians appear to be better adjusted than people in the United States. California is a different story, but masks and social distancing are part of the daily routine there. California is getting ready to close beaches again.
In an earlier column I told you I would not write about COVID-19 again. I have lied to you. Forty-three years of fire prevention have taught me that it is far easier to prevent something than it is to play catch-up.
I want you to believe that if we don’t get our act together the next shutdown will be like nothing we have seen.
Please be and stay well. Wear a mask, avoid crowds, social distance and protect yourself. Remember “Only you can prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
