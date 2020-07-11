John Andersen: Paying the price for getting lax with COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

So, as my girls say, we got a text last week from my brother-in-law stating he had COVID-19 but has recovered.

He caught it by going to Sheboygan Falls to see his daughter and his grown grandkids. He spent the weekend there and had returned home. There he received a call from his daughter saying her husband, his son-in-law, was in the hospital with COVID-19 in the ICU on oxygen. One of his grown grandchildren gave it to them all.

My brother-in-law got tested and the test came back positive just as he was feeling like he got hit by a Mack truck. My brother-in-law is severely health compromised as are any direct family members he would come into contact with.

Well a long story made short he is OK and he did not infect anyone else. In a bit of self-reflection he wondered why, with all his health problems, he was not dead. I do not have the answer to that question.

There is a song from 1964 by written Hal David and Burt Bacharach. It was a Top 10 hit for Dusty Springfield the lyrics were “Wishin’ and hopin’ and thinkin’ and prayin:’ Plannin’ and dreamin.’ “

We could say that about COVID-19. So the lyrics to reflect COVID-19 are “Wishin’ and hopin’ and thinkin’ and prayin’ Plannin’ and dreamin’ it ain’t gone away.”