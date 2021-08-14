John Andersen: Plenty to talk about

Yes folks there is a place called Chili, Wisconsin, the post office has been in operation since 1892. An old tale says the Chicago Northwestern Railroad named it for the weather there in the winter. The current population is 266. Nice place to visit.

I have kept an eye on the beehives across from Senn Blacktop since last fall. From three or so hives the operation has expanded to about 15 hives. The hives are a joint venture between Beaver Creek Reserve, Xcel Energy and the Chippewa-Eau Claire Beekeepers; also called the Pollinator Partnership

The intent of the project is to increase and preserve the number of honeybees in the area. Bees of course are needed for pollination of plants and crops. As you remember from your science classes, bees pollinate 80% of the world’s plants including 90 different food crops. It is in our best interest to take care of our bee colonies.

The Wisconsin DNR announced a fall wolf hunt in Wisconsin. The goal is to kill 130 wolves. The DNR admits it still does not know the impact of last year’s wolf slaughter but the hunt will go on. I have written to Sen. Tammy Baldwin and asked her to have the Grey Wolves in Wisconsin relisted as an endangered species.