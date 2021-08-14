John Andersen: Plenty to talk about

Where to even start? With many topics out there it is hard to choose between them all but you have to start somewhere.
Two athletes in the news — Aaron Rodgers and Simone Biles. Two completely different people engaging in two completely different sports. Both have been reflecting on their sports and life choices. Yet before anyone passes judgment I propose a consideration. Most people hate to speak in public, much less perform in front of an audience.
Rodgers and Biles are in the late afternoon of their careers. The oldest female gymnast was Maria Gorokhovskaya who won seven medals in the 1952 Olympics at age 30. Both Rodgers and Biles are attempting to match their respective mindsets with their respective sports.
The pressure to compete at that level probably can’t be measured. So if you are one who does not do well speaking or performing in front of people, perhaps you can give them a break. I don’t know how much money either Rodgers or Biles are worth but both are in high risk sports and as many people know money is not everything. Important to a degree yes, everything no.
The Good Year Blimp passed over Chippewa County 10 days or so ago. It was at TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, MN on July 24-25 at the 3M Golf Open. Blimps are fun to watch and in Wisconsin are an uncommon sighting. So it was fun to both see it and to see the pictures on Facebook from Chippewa County people and a friend of mine who lives in Chili, Wisconsin.
Yes folks there is a place called Chili, Wisconsin, the post office has been in operation since 1892. An old tale says the Chicago Northwestern Railroad named it for the weather there in the winter. The current population is 266. Nice place to visit.
I have kept an eye on the beehives across from Senn Blacktop since last fall. From three or so hives the operation has expanded to about 15 hives. The hives are a joint venture between Beaver Creek Reserve, Xcel Energy and the Chippewa-Eau Claire Beekeepers; also called the Pollinator Partnership
The intent of the project is to increase and preserve the number of honeybees in the area. Bees of course are needed for pollination of plants and crops. As you remember from your science classes, bees pollinate 80% of the world’s plants including 90 different food crops. It is in our best interest to take care of our bee colonies.
The Wisconsin DNR announced a fall wolf hunt in Wisconsin. The goal is to kill 130 wolves. The DNR admits it still does not know the impact of last year’s wolf slaughter but the hunt will go on. I have written to Sen. Tammy Baldwin and asked her to have the Grey Wolves in Wisconsin relisted as an endangered species.
COVID is back in the news. After making progress on vaccinations Chippewa County is stuck on 45% of its folks getting the vaccine. I have a friend who’s new philosophy, after being vaccinated, is to go unmasked and if someone who has not taken the vaccine gets COVID, well we each are allowed our personal choices aren’t we? If you don’t want to get the vaccine for yourself do it for your parents, your kids or your Grandkids.
The Town of Hallie lost a wonderful person on August 1, when Dona Peterson passed away. Dona was a poll worker, a huge supporter of the Town of Hallie and one of the most decent people I have ever known. She was a graduate of Luther Hospital Nursing School and took Classes at UW Eau Claire. She was an Air Force Veteran and proud of her service to this country.
As mentioned above Dona worked as a poll worker for the Town of Hallie until several years ago when her age and COVID made it impossible for her to continue. Talking to her was a pleasure and the recollections of the early years of the Town of Hallie, along with those of her husband Dale, made for an oral history we have now lost. We are losing an entire generation and a knowledge base that can never be replaced. Godspeed Dona, you will be missed.