I was in downtown Chippewa Falls last week to run some errands and do some shopping. As a consequence of those events I happened by “Harmony Court” on Bridge Street and West Grand Ave. For those of you who need a bit of reminding, the words of Jeffrey Hague of the Herald written on Nov. 9, 2005 may serve as a link: “When the park is completed it will stand as a tribute to the members of the Chippewa Falls High School band community who were affected by the horrific crash of a band bus that injured more than 30 students and killed Chi-Hi band director Doug Greenhalgh, his wife Therese, granddaughter Morgan, band instructor Branden Atherton and Chippewa Trails bus driver Paul Rasmus.”
If you ever had a kid in the Chi-Hi Marching Cardinals or are in anyway connected to the accident of October 16, 2005, there is no amount of time that will pass which will allow you to dismiss that night and that accident from your memory. Our youngest daughter was going to be on that bus but could not get off of work. Our oldest daughter worked at a local TV station at the time. We have our memories and you have yours.
I try to get to downtown Chippewa Falls on a somewhat regular basis. I have shops that I visit and in my job as a municipal clerk I frequent the courthouse. When I crossed in front of Harmony Court I stopped and looked for a few minutes. In short, Harmony Court seems careworn.
The murals on the wall are faded and some are peeling. The benches need cleaning and the brass plates on the benches need polishing. Trees and shrubs need to be cut back so people can see the murals and sit on the benches. The stage floor needs refurbishing and a good power washing. The fence between Harmony Court and the parking lot is falling down. The leaves need to be raked out of the shrubs and from under the trees. I do not believe this to be willful neglect but a simple case of other priorities coming to the fore.
Most occupations are not like teaching. Being a teacher creates in it a time and reality warp. As UW-Madison Marching Band director Michael Leckrone once said “I get older each year but the kids always stay between 18 and 22.” Think back. You at one time had a favorite teacher who you remember. Would they remember you now? We would all like to think so be the reality, as I said, is more complex.
The events of that October night lie 13 years behind us now. The kids that had Doug Greenhalgh are 13 years older and when the class of 2009 graduated the circle was complete. This comment is not an attempt to downsize Doug’s memory or his impact on his students. Time both changes our perceptions and our memories. I still remember events from when my parents, aunts, uncles and brothers were alive but with each passing year I find it harder to remember what their voices sounded like.
The author Marcel Proust once wrote “Remembrance of things past is not necessarily the remembrance of things as they were.” We have seen a lot of that lately. It causes great difficulty in our lives and provides us an opportunity to really clarify that perhaps who we are was the way we were.
Which takes me back to Harmony Court. As stated, the vision of the court was created shortly after the bus accident. Many people contributed their money, their time and devotion to create a memorial to those people involved in the event. The community did not want graves in a cemetery to be the memorial to those people who were loved by so many.
Autumn causes people to reflect and look back on the things that were. It is a wrapping up of the year. Perhaps in the spring, when things are renewed, people will recommit to Harmony Court and restore it to the way it was and our own remembrances of things past.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.