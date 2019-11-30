The holiday rush has begun in earnest. Black Friday was yesterday, Sunday is the start of meteorological winter, Monday is Cyber Shopping Day. Before we completely leave November, here are a few reflections in no particular order:
This fall, the farmers got a mixed bag of news. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue was in the area spreading good cheer, good wishes and cow manure by telling area farmers, “In America the big get bigger and the small go out. I don’t think in America we, for any small business, we have a guaranteed income or guaranteed profitability.”
OK, let’s go with that. I have found that the bigger a business gets the further away from its customers it gets. It appears that Perdue is a disciple of that philosophy. It also appears that Perdue is repeating what his boss believes.
Perdue is a veterinarian by training who is worth about $6 million. He was the governor of Georgia for a bit. Perhaps he needs to return to his roots working with cows. Manure he has down pat; perhaps he needs to learn more about milk prices.
With the holiday rush coming on ,Gov. Tony Evers of our fair state has decided to call that big green tree in the Capitol the holiday tree. Then he had the audacity to announce the tree’s theme will be “Celebrate Science.” Science vs. religion, Pagans vs, Christianity? Oh my!.
Very simply, the Christian religions stole a holiday from the Romans called Saturnalia. The Christmas Tree was stolen from the Celts, Druids, barbarians from Northern Germany and Scandinavia. Call it what you want, the tree is big, it looks nice in the Capitol Rotunda and it does not care what it is called.
Back to farmers agai: The 120 acres of corn that was planted across the street from my house is gone now. The farmer was out late a couple of nights cutting it. With the corn leaving, the geese have arrived. These are not the local geese but the pass-throughs. At one time last week there were perhaps a thousand geese out there. If there were no farmers, there would be no corn, thus no geese to entertain me. I guess I live a simple life.
My simple life also includes being a Boomer. Yes, as hard as it is for me to realize, I was born between 1946 and 1964. I got over it and in some future time it will get over me.
I work with a diverse group of people. At the fire district, some are as young as 17 and some as old as their mid-80s. I don’t care what your generation is.
Each age has its rewards and its challenges. The advantage of getting older is that you have experienced more things than younger people have. That is also a disadvantage. No matter what age we, are our lives have become complicated.
Recently the 1950s Christmas has become the vogue. Bubbling ornaments, tinsel on trees, a nostalgia for a time past. A star on top of the tree, seven-light bulb strings.
It was a simpler time, yes, but one that can never return. We (all generations) have killed the traditional Christmas. Stores open seven days a week, 24 hours a day. People working on Sundays. Stores open on Thanksgiving and the stampede on Black Friday.
The one TV show of the season I never miss is “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
Be you a Boomer, a Generation X, Millennials, Gen Y, Gen Z, I Gen or Centennials, take time to watch it. Yes, I can stream it or buy it or get it off the internet but I choose to look for it on whatever channel it comes up on. It is the simplest and best explanation of Christmas.
I had to smile when Chippewa County Board Chairman Leigh Darrow said, “I always vote against the budget, I think we spend too much money.”
I will give him credit for his frankness; hopefully the budget won’t get busted by having to plow a lot of snow. But then Darrow lives in Chippewa Falls. I wonder if the city plows his driveway shut?
