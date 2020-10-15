John Andersen: Reflections in fall

Weather is also an important part of the color change. In the fall, the temperatures get colder and there is also more rain and snow. Changes in these weather conditions can play a role in how early the leaves change and how long they keep their beautiful colors.” (From the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration).

This is a great explanation but it fails to answer one question of mine. The younger maple in my yard is the first one in the spring to leaf out and the first one in the fall to change color and drop its leaves. The older maple (by 2 years) leafs out late in the spring and as of this writing has barely turned 25 percent of its leaves any color.

The Willow trees in my yard are even more stubborn. They leaf out late spring and will only turn yellow in late October or mid-November. They have leaves on them until the first howling storm of the late fall-early winter when they are dispersed all over my yard and the neighbors. Yet when the snow melts in the spring they quickly disintegrate into the lawn.

I have a good friend in the Town of Lafayette that blows the leaves from his yard on a daily basis for six weeks. He hates fall, however he has become a self-taught expert on acorns. Last year he informs me that you could not take a step in the yard without walking on acorns. This year he is telling me that there are almost no acorns.