Thanksgiving arrives next week.
The kids will be off from school and deer gun hunting starts today.
It looks like we will have the family to our house for the holiday.
Thanksgiving was my dad’s favorite holiday. He enjoyed the company and the food and also a day off midweek. More and more stores are not open on Thanksgiving, and that is a good thing. Black Friday is slowly returning to a Friday, not Thanksgiving Thursday
The promises of civics class ring more hollow as each year passes. Who in their right mind would ever think that the phrase “We hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights” means something different than what is written.
Mrs. Murphy, long dead to my world, needs to appear again to provide us with the knowledge that “Send Her Back” is both unAmerican and against the very creed that Americans should stand for.
I spent several hours the other night with a family genealogy. Should I be worried about being sent back? There is a source of concern. I know my grandfather jumped a merchant marine ship in Halifax, Nova Scotia, to travel to Chicago to find my grandmother. Both of them were Norwegian.
I know that my mother’s side of the family left Scotland and got off the boat in Halifax. They entered the United States from Ontario and ended up in Milwaukee, then moved to Clark County where they settled in Frenchtown with other Catholics.
So I am here because of two families of border jumpers, with a Scot-Norwegian-French-Catholic background, raised in a German community with a Catholic-Baptist-Presbyterian religious upbringing?
Yupper, it should be “send him back.” But if I go, I would have plenty of company. I would have so much company Wisconsin and perhaps America would be empty. Our long-suffering Native-American neighbors could get their county back.
You name it — Polish, Italians, Hispanic, Blacks, Germans, Irish, Middle Eastern, Jews, Catholics, Witches, the United States of America needs to trash talk anyone other than their own people, who are perceived to have been here first; a bunch of white, English religious radicals who came over on a boat.
Had it not been for the benevolence of the Native-Americans who took pity on them, provided shelter and food for them, we all would still be in Norway, England, Ireland, Spain, Germany, Italy, Poland., or some other place that our president describes in language I cannot use in this newspaper.
I am not blaming the current president of the United States. I am blaming ourselves. We all went to school, we all had civics, many people claim to be Christians and the best people can do is say “Lock Her Up” or “Send her back”? Come on, man. Where is your common sense and your humanity. I expect more of people. We should all expect more of ourselves.
I wonder if the people saying the above phrases were taught to do that? Where was their upbringing? What was taught to them in Sunday school? What was taught to them in school? What would their parents say, what would their grandparents say. Do they pass that nonsense on to their own children?
How about this year at Thanksgiving we recommit to the idea that America, as the Statue of Liberty proclaims “ Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!” Nope, can’t be done, I think to myself.
The promise of Thanksgiving is not complex. A Native-American, Squanto, taught the Pilgrims how to cultivate corn, get sap from maple trees and catch fish He also helped the settlers forge an alliance with the Wampanoag, a local tribe, which would last for more than half a century.
When the white man came to America, he was not sent back to England as an “illegal immigrant”. They were not attacked coming ashore. In an ironic gesture that would cost the Native-Americans everything, the English were welcomed. Enjoy your Thanksgiving but try and remember we are all immigrants here.
