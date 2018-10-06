As the leaves flew by the other day I was thinking about a book from my childhood.
The book is simply titled “The Long Winter,” written by Laura Ingalls Wilder and published in 1940. It was the sixth of nine books in her “Little House” series. It takes place in southeastern Dakota Territory during the winter of 1880–1881.
When I was in first and second grade my teacher would read a chapter a day from the Little House books.
My first, first-grade teacher was a bit of a flop. For the first semester she taught us how to set the table, open doors for girls and generally gave us a substantial education in the social graces. By the Christmas break my class had no reading, no writing and no arithmetic. In short, we were in a world of hurt; but we were secure in the knowledge of Laura Ingalls Wilder.
After our Christmas break, we returned to class and found Miss Garbush, a teacher from Loyal, Wisconsin. Our world was turned upside down.
Miss Garbush was all business and we were put through our paces. No more table setting, no more holding doors open for girls and no more social graces. It was reading, writing and arithmetic on steroids.
Add to that spelling and phonics and our noses were pressed to the grindstone.
But the Little House books remained. Miss Garbush moved with my class into second grade. The Marshfield School System felt we needed special treatment and we got it.
So why these thoughts after so many years? Probably because Laura Ingalls Wilder was in a way, the recent victim of retroactive historical drive-by revision.
The Association for Library Service to Children used to give out the “Laura Ingalls Wilder Award” yearly to authors whose work has made a lasting impact on the world of children’s literature.
The honor will now be known as the “Children’s Literature Legacy Award.”
Why the change? To quote the association “This decision was made in consideration of the fact that Wilder’s legacy, as represented by her body of work, includes expressions of stereotypical attitudes inconsistent with ALSC’s core values of inclusiveness, integrity and respect, and responsiveness.”
OK, but it is hard to compare stories that happened in the late 19th century with the early 21st century.
Without repeating what some may find offensive, some of her references about Native Americans and African-Americans would be considered today as insensitive at the very least.
The book Little Town on the Prairie was published in 1941. The story of that little town of DeSmet, South Dakota, shows that Laura was a child trained by her parents and raised in the traditions of a bygone era. I don’t condone the remarks about Indians or African-Americans. However, I do realize the context in which they were written. Thoughtfulness is allowed in all cases.
Like all of us, Laura Ingalls Wilder was a creation of her time. We cannot undo her life anymore than we can undo ours. I think that the Association for Library Service to Children made a mistake in removing Laura Ingalls Wilder’s name from the award.
The life of Laura Ingalls Wilder is more complex than her stories. The “Pa” she loved so much made some very bad business decisions; Laura lived her life one step ahead of financial disaster; her daughter Rose Wilder Lane edited her books. Those things do not diminish Laura Ingalls Wilder’s work.
So before the snow flies, take a trip to the Laura Ingalls Wilder Museum located at 306 3rd Street in Pepin, also known as Hwy. 35 (the Great River Road), and see the “Little House in the Big Woods.” Miss Garbush and Laura Ingalls Wilder would approve. The Association for Library Service to Children, perhaps, not so much.
