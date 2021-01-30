John Andersen: Remembering Mae Frome, 'Ma'

The mind is very strange; Ma could clearly recall events of long ago but not remember lunch. She had two phrases she would often say “I don’t know what’s the matter with me; I am just so lazy” and “I never thought that I would not be able to take care of myself”

She knew that she no longer lived in Marshfield and that she was in Stanley. Show her an old scrapbook of places she had been she would remember specific names and places. She told my wife a few weeks back that “we worked hard and we played hard”. That they certainly did.

Ma had a wry sense of humor. When my Father died she asked me what happened. I told her that he had a heart attack hanging up his pants while getting ready for bed. Her reply was that in her case Rueben(my Father in Law) would never pass away doing that; as there were no pants ever hung up in the Frome family.

She loved to travel and visited all 50 states, Europe and Alaska. Until she was 80 she bowled in a league in Marshfield and drove everywhere she needed to go. She was a very typical Grandma who loved her grandkids allowing them to be as creative as they wished. They made cookies together, went places together and enjoyed all the things that Grandparents do with their Grandkids.