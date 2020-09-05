John Andersen: Remembering my first boss on Labor Day

After our introduction, I called him sir and he called me Andy. He knew my Dad. He also told me I could call him Julius.

Julius had several rules: When out of the truck, keep your hardhat on at all times. Get to work on time. If I had to call in sick, I was to do it by 7:30 am. It was understood that calling in sick meant that you were dead or dying.

If we were in the public eye, we had to keep our shirts on so we would “not get the girls all excited and take us away from our work.” I was to keep my wits about me as electricity kills people. My responsibilities were simple: everything that went up the pole and everything that went down the pole, including me.

As the summer progressed, the sky turned bluer and the days warmed. He taught me how to climb poles and how not to kill myself. He also made sure we had plenty of water to drink and every so often ice cream.

On July 1, he took off his long johns but kept the flannel shirt and bibs. The crew said the long johns went back on Sept. 1.

On the hottest days, he would sing: “Shine on, Shine on harvest moon, Up in the sky. I ain’t had no lovin’ since January, February, June or July. Snow time ain’t no time to stay outdoors and spoon, So shine on, Shine on harvest moon- for me and my gal.”