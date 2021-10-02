John Andersen: Remembering the massive Peshtigo Fire

It had been a long, hot and drought ladened summer in 1871. Wisconsin’s great Northwoods had cooked and baked for months in the unrelenting heat. The air was sullen and for the time of year unusually hot. People had grown used to the smell of smoke and ashes in the air. On that night people had gone to bed that concerned but not alarmed.

In the words of one survivor “all hell rode into town on the back of a wind.” The wildfire hit with unprecedented viciousness. The night of October 8-9, 1871, in the great Wisconsin Northwoods, will forever be remembered as hell of earth.

In two hours the fire destroyed a swath of forest 10 miles wide and 40 miles long. The fire vaporized the towns of Peshtigo and Brussels, killing between 1,500 and 2,500 people.

Some burned to death, others suffocated, still others fleeing into the river drowned. It was and remains the greatest loss of life in a wildfire incident and in the top three of all fires in the United States.

The fire roared out of Peshtigo burning increasing in intensity. By the time the fire ended, it had consumed 1.5 million acres in Oconto, Marinette, Shawano, Brown, Kewaunee, Door, Manitowoc and Outagamie counties.

The property loss was estimated conservatively at $5,000,000 (today’s value $104,199,618) and this did not include 2,000,000 valuable trees and saplings and untold scores of animals. (Wisconsin State Historical Society)

As you may remember the Peshtigo Fire occurred at the same time and date as the Great Chicago Fire did. The irony of the Great Chicago Fire is that the City of Chicago was made of the wood from Wisconsin forests. The great pine trees and the other bounty of Wisconsin’s forests made Chicago what it was.

In the hour of Peshtigo’s greatest need the governor of Wisconsin, Louis Fairchild, was responding to Chicago with other officers and employees of Wisconsin State Government to provide assistance. In Fairchild’s absence his wife, Frances, took unprecedented action to dispatch a relief train and other relief supplies to Northern, Wisconsin. The human suffering would go on throughout the autumn of 1871 and into the spring of 1872.

As Wisconsin was putting the Great Peshtigo Fire behind it, a lazy summer day in Wood County was taking a nasty turn. At 11:45 a.m. on June 27, 1872, a Wisconsin Central train entered Marshfield, stopping on a spur near the Upham Lumber Mill, to empty its fire box.

Marshfield had no rain for three weeks. The day was clear with a strong wind from the south-southwest. The wind and sawdust provided all that was needed for a spark to trail from the fire box into the awaiting lumber yard. Soon, there was a flame and Marshfield was gone.

Fire Prevention Week begins tomorrow. This year the theme is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety;” in short be aware of what to do if your Smoke Detector goes off. But in today’s world I would like people to learn from the National Weather Service report generated after the 1871-1872 wild land fire season.

“The fire in Peshtigo resulted from a number of factors, including prolonged drought, logging a clearing of land for agriculture, local industry, ignorance and indifference of the population, and ultimately a strong autumn storm system occurring in the presence of conditions supportive of a large, rapidly-spreading fire.”

As we have all seen on the television news and in startling pictures in the newspapers, large fires create their own weather. Fires that have created their own weather often have dry lighting, fire whirls or fire tornados.

A fire whirl is a spinning column of rising hot air and gases. That column carries aloft smoke, debris and flame. Fire whirls can form in any size fire, but they are most common and dangerous in large fires.

It is thought that the fire that consumed Peshtigo killing a still unknown number of people contained both Fire Tornados and Fire Whirls. Again as one survivor told the story, “all hell rode into town on the back of a wind.” That wind exists today.

150 years is a long time. Yet we remember. In light of the fires out west a reminder: “Only You can Prevent Wildfires.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0