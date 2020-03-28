John Andersen: Remembering the scourge of polio

One of the younger firefighters at the Chippewa Fire District asked me if I had ever seen anything like the reaction to the current coronavirus.

I had to tell him no, I had not. When I was growing up we had measles, mumps, chicken pox, German measles and stomach flu.

We had a lot of kids out of class at one time or the other, but they went home and returned a week later their normal selves.

I remember that some parents had their kids play with kids who had the measles or mumps just to expose them and get the disease over with.

When I was sick as a kid my Mom was at home and she nursed me through the disease. If my Dad became involved, I knew I was pretty sick. Growing up as a kid I had asthma pretty bad. Anyone who has ever had asthma knows what it is like.

That is when my Dad took over measuring and administering medication through a glass nebulizer tube with a big black rubber bulb on the end.

Dad was kind and tried to be gentle, but when you have a compromised airway all bets were off. Dad was a medic/surgical technician during World War II and he knew airway problems. Needless to say, I came through my asthma as a kid. Yet both my parents were afraid of one disease and that fear was shared by a lot of people.