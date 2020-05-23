John Andersen: Remembering those who served

Memorial Day weekend provides another progression of strange holidays in what is becoming a strange year.
Wisconsin being Wisconsin, the weather will provide us with everything from rain, to snow, freezing temperatures to extremely hot in the shade. No one will know until the weekend arrives.
Prairie View Cemetery in Lake Hallie will put the flags out for the veterans killed as a result of their military service to our country.
In years past, we would gather in front of the Union Memorial in the middle of the cemetery for some music and some reflection on the service of our veterans who left for war full of life and returned to be buried with honors.
In cemeteries across the nation, we will honor those who never came home. Those who lie in graves across the ocean or in a spot in the great oceans of the world. We will pause briefly to remember those who “gave the last full measure of devotion,” then we will be forced to move on.
On May 8, there were several celebrations marking the end of World War II 75 years ago. They were by no means huge. In this time our thoughts were preoccupied by other matters and other places.
I dutifully posted pictures taken of my Dad and his unit on social media. My Dad was 32 at the time and one of the old men of the outfit. He lies in Marshfield and on Memorial Day he will have a flag placed on his marker.
He and countless others believed that the true heroes are the ones who never returned.
At one time. Memorial Day was a moveable holiday. It was freestanding and was not attached to a long weekend. Stores closed and people were given the day off from work. Schools were closed for the day and it was more a time for friends and neighbors than today. Were people more patriotic then? I do not think so. I think people were more focused and less distracted than we are today.
There is only one spot in America that you can grasp the significance of the Memorial Day and that is Arlington National Cemetery.
I have been privileged to have been there several times. Unless you have seen it, it is very difficult to comprehend how vast it is. Acre upon acre of America’s past rests in silence there. Watched over by 3rd Infantry Regiment Soldiers (The Old Guard), the Tomb of the Unknown Soldiers is always attended day and night.
One mile from Arlington National Cemetery is the Vietnam War Memorial. You gently walk down the path until you are confronted by the names of those we lost in that war.
It is not as quiet as Arlington National Cemetery and in some ways that is reassuring. While Arlington is so vast the Vietnam Memorial is condensed. Somehow you feel more at ease there than at Arlington. The purpose of both is the same and they complement each other well.
Our Memorial Day is the offspring of General John A. Logan, the commander-in-chief of the Union veterans’ group known as the Grand Army of the Republic.
General Logan asked that May 30 become a national day of remembrance for more than 620,000 soldiers killed in the Civil War. What began in 1868 continues to this day, in an expanded version, to honor all those military personal killed in our wars.
Memorial Day this year will be a quiet one at Prairie View Cemetery, just like it will be across the nation. Flags will fly in the breeze, the cemetery will be well kept and the people will come to honor those that have passed away.
This year there will be no formal gathering. There will be no 4H club members singing, there will be no Memorial Day address and no playing of Taps. There will be no benediction and no gathering after the program.
That will have to wait until next year.
Does this mean that the fallen will not be remembered? Of course not. As long as we uphold our responsibilities to them, to tell their stories, remember what they did for our country, they will not be forgotten.
