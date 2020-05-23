John Andersen: Remembering those who served

He and countless others believed that the true heroes are the ones who never returned.

At one time. Memorial Day was a moveable holiday. It was freestanding and was not attached to a long weekend. Stores closed and people were given the day off from work. Schools were closed for the day and it was more a time for friends and neighbors than today. Were people more patriotic then? I do not think so. I think people were more focused and less distracted than we are today.

There is only one spot in America that you can grasp the significance of the Memorial Day and that is Arlington National Cemetery.

I have been privileged to have been there several times. Unless you have seen it, it is very difficult to comprehend how vast it is. Acre upon acre of America’s past rests in silence there. Watched over by 3rd Infantry Regiment Soldiers (The Old Guard), the Tomb of the Unknown Soldiers is always attended day and night.

One mile from Arlington National Cemetery is the Vietnam War Memorial. You gently walk down the path until you are confronted by the names of those we lost in that war.