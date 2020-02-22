John Andersen: Room for compromise? Not always

I recently read a newspaper column that spoke to the need to cooperate for the common good.

The intent of the article was to encourage people to sit down and begin a conversation to explore solutions to our problems. The conversation could be for issues facing our community, our state and perhaps our world.

I thought about that for a bit and perhaps that is a good idea; people could indeed sit down and work together.

Yet the cynic in me resurfaced and brought me back to reality. For those who are not clear on what or who a cynic is: “a person who believes that human conduct is motivated primarily by self-interest.”

To be sure, I also believe that people are not born cynical but during the course of our lives we become cynical.

Let’s all agree that most of the people we meet are nice to their kids, are respectful of their spouse and would choose not to embarrass people in public. Given that fact, let’s move on; we have established that common ground.

During the height of the attempt to incorporate part of the town of Hallie into a village, I was invited to a sit-down dinner to seek common ground with several people and politicians who were opposed to the idea of the existence of the village of Lake Hallie.