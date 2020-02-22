John Andersen: Room for compromise? Not always

I recently read a newspaper column that spoke to the need to cooperate for the common good.
The intent of the article was to encourage people to sit down and begin a conversation to explore solutions to our problems. The conversation could be for issues facing our community, our state and perhaps our world.
I thought about that for a bit and perhaps that is a good idea; people could indeed sit down and work together.
Yet the cynic in me resurfaced and brought me back to reality. For those who are not clear on what or who a cynic is: “a person who believes that human conduct is motivated primarily by self-interest.”
To be sure, I also believe that people are not born cynical but during the course of our lives we become cynical.
Let’s all agree that most of the people we meet are nice to their kids, are respectful of their spouse and would choose not to embarrass people in public. Given that fact, let’s move on; we have established that common ground.
During the height of the attempt to incorporate part of the town of Hallie into a village, I was invited to a sit-down dinner to seek common ground with several people and politicians who were opposed to the idea of the existence of the village of Lake Hallie.
The dinner was fine, people were polite but I soon realized that you cannot find common ground when people are opposed to the existence of what you are trying to create.
Indeed, during the course of that dinner it became very clear that the future of the town/village of Lake Hallie was to be the main course of a future dinner I was not invited to.
Yet in the spirit of finding common ground on issues, I will bring up a few things in a point/counter point manner and see if I can start a conversation to find common ground on some issues.
You have free articles remaining.
Point: Some believe that Roe v. Wade is a good decision that leaves women choices from week 1 until week 23 of pregnancy. Some believe that you are not life until you are born. Religion has no place in this discussion.
Counterpoint: Some believe that life begins at conception and that God has ordained it. Our religious beliefs are such that we believe that abortion should be made illegal.
Point: We believe that bear hunting is OK but the use of dogs in treeing a bear then shooting it are barbaric.
Counterpoint: We believe that using dogs to hunt bear is part of the sport and is necessary or bears would overrun Wisconsin.
Point: We agree that both the Democrats and the Republicans in the Legislature have abused their power, when they have held it, to create legislative maps that distort the will of the people. Legislators are choosing their voters. We should set up a nonpartisan panel to create new legislative districts that represent the wishes of the people.
Counterpoint: We the people have spoken and the Wisconsin State Constitution gives the power of setting legislative districts to the Legislature.
Point: We believe that it is OK have guns in your home. We also believe that you do not need an AR15 or need to carry a gun outside your house unless you are going hunting.
Counterpoint: We believe the 2nd Amendment allows us to buy whatever gun I like and carry it wherever I want. I have an AR15 to protect myself from government overreach.
OK, you can see my point. Until we can answer those fundamental issues above, there is no point in trying to find common ground. No amount of consensus building will work.
I have not even touched on climate change, school choice, Packers vs. the Vikings, depriving public sector workers with the right to collectively bargain or the value of Ethanol. There are some roads that once you start down, you can never return on.
Compromise is the art of reaching an agreement or a settling a dispute by each side making concessions. Sorry, but I believe that horse left the barn years ago and there is no closing the door. We have created what we have become.