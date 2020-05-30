John Andersen: Sage advice for Class of 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Our family will be sending our best wishes to a young lady in Iowa on her graduation from high school.

Hannah is one of the thousands of high school seniors who will have a delayed formal graduation or none at all. This is unfortunate but life is not fair. I could go on and on about that, but that is not the point.

There are a million clichés about life and disappointment. There is the one about taking lemons and making lemonade. Never mind if you hate lemonade. Or this old saw “What you want and what you get are usually two entirely different things.” Been there and done that.

Finally, from the play “Our Town” by Thornton Wilder:” “Everybody has a right to their own troubles.” Which is true enough.

The Class of 2020 had its world turned upside down. A virtual graduation will have to substitute for an in-person graduation. An in-person graduation allows some sense of closure. It allows an adjustment from going to school to going to work or onto another school. It gives you one last time to see classmates and wish them well. Strangely enough, that applies to teachers as well as students.

Anyone who has ever taught comes to the realization that while you as a teacher age, the kids are always the same age. Teachers want kids to succeed.