John Andersen: Sage advice for Class of 2020

Our family will be sending our best wishes to a young lady in Iowa on her graduation from high school.
Hannah is one of the thousands of high school seniors who will have a delayed formal graduation or none at all. This is unfortunate but life is not fair. I could go on and on about that, but that is not the point.
There are a million clichés about life and disappointment. There is the one about taking lemons and making lemonade. Never mind if you hate lemonade. Or this old saw “What you want and what you get are usually two entirely different things.” Been there and done that.
Finally, from the play “Our Town” by Thornton Wilder:” “Everybody has a right to their own troubles.” Which is true enough.
The Class of 2020 had its world turned upside down. A virtual graduation will have to substitute for an in-person graduation. An in-person graduation allows some sense of closure. It allows an adjustment from going to school to going to work or onto another school. It gives you one last time to see classmates and wish them well. Strangely enough, that applies to teachers as well as students.
Anyone who has ever taught comes to the realization that while you as a teacher age, the kids are always the same age. Teachers want kids to succeed.
It is a joy to read or hear about your past students when they are successful. It is also a sorrow when teachers read or hear about kids they had end up in the court records. As many parents have learned, teaching can be difficult. Parents have much more influence over kids than teachers do.
The Class of 2020 was in school one day and gone the next. There were no farewells, no time for formal closure. There were no spring sports, no chance for accomplishment in the public arena. Recognition dinners were not held and music festivals were not scheduled. Year-end concerts were gone as were recognition assemblies. The switch was flipped; that was it.
The Class of 2020 is being remembered in remarkable way. In Spencer, Wisconsin, each senior has a picture displayed on the light poles for all driving through town to see.
In my hometown, the kids are getting their pictures taken when they pick up their gowns. Newspapers around the are,a including the Chippewa Herald, are doing their part; as are Chippewa Falls and McDonald High Schools.
I hope the Class of 2020 will ask parents what they remember of their graduations. I graduated on Sunday, June 1, and on Monday June 2, at 8 a.m. I began to work at Marshfield Water and Light.
I am 51 years removed from my graduation and I remember the day being a blur of images and words spoken. I don’t think anyone truly appreciates what a graduation from high school means at the time. We move through it only to reflect years later on how meaningful the day was.
High school graduation, be it walk-through or virtual, closes a chapter in everyone’s life.
I know people who literally the day after they graduated left home to pursue other adventures and never returned.
In 1969, some got drafted; some left the country. Some of us worked during the summer, then went to school in the fall. In reality, except for the draft, the Class of 2020 will pursue dreams and goals just like all the classes before them.
From my assigned reading in my English Literature Class, I remember these lines from the opening paragraph of “David Copperfield” by Charles Dickens: “Whether I shall turn out to be the hero of my own life, or whether that station will be held by anybody else, these pages must show.”
Our lives are made by our own creation. Our actions guide us and shape us into who we become. You don’t need a degree in philosophy to know what is right or wrong.
Class of 2020, you were launched into the world in a strange manner but congratulations and best wishes to you; you can do this. Hannah, we are very proud of you and are looking forward to the next chapter in your life.
