John Andersen: Searching for a peaceful September

I am conflicted by a variety of emotions and really don’t know where to start.

We are at the beginning of September.

September will be the month it has always been, a month of transition. From the musical “The Fantasticks” we have the words, “Try to remember the kind of September, When life was slow and oh, so mellow.”

Well, as they say that is not going to feed the bulldog in 2020.

Please excuse me for being crass but as I write this, the total for the past two weeks is this: One 17-year-old child in custody for shooting an AR-15 during a protest. One 29-year-old man shot in the back seven times. Two protestors — men ages 26 and 36 — dead.

Going to the West Coast, we have a 39-year-old protester dead and his accused assailant — a 48-year-old man — also dead. Only the man who was shot in the back seven times was Black.

Black Lives Matter was not involved in any shootings, so super patriots on both sides have done all the shooting and the dying. The president of the United States has flown into Kenosha, as has former Vice President Joe Biden.

This would be ironic if it all was not so tragic.