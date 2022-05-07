John Andersen: Seeking answers throughout the community

Samuel Clemens (Mark Twain) was born under Halley’s Comet on November 30, 1835, and died under Halley’s Comet on April 21, 1910. When I think of family tragedies, I think of him. Before he joined them in Woodlawn Cemetery in Elmira, New York Clemens had lost a son, two daughters and his wife, all under tragic circumstances.

The most anguish felt by any parent is to lose a child. The passing of 10-year-old Iliana “Lily” Peters leaves a void in our community — that of a young person with hope and a promising future. We are experiencing a lot of grief in the greater Chippewa Falls community right now.

We are seeking answers to questions that we may never get. We are struggling to understand a thing that is not understandable. We are asking ourselves what, if anything, could have been done to help. Many months are going to pass before we get answers to the questions we have. I think we, as a community, need to realize and accept the fact that we will never get all the answers we are seeking.

The community and indeed the entire Chippewa Valley has come together. Purple adorns the main street of Chippewa Falls. Chippewa Family Restaurant has a very nice wreath on the door. Purple lights quicky were sold and quickly went out of stock. The night glows a purple sheen. We are attempting to comfort ourselves and others.

I have heard repeatedly the phrase “this is not our community, this is not who we are.” I would like to agree but I can’t. It is not that I have become so cynical or hard hearted. It is because I have too long witnessed a horror show of things that have happened in the Chippewa Valley that have slowly crept into all of our lives.

If you have a friend, acquaintance or loved one who serves as an emergency services provider, take a minute to inquire of them what they experience in their daily lives and in the lives of the people they encounter. Most will tell you little or nothing. Just as war veterans choose not to discusses such things with strangers or even loved ones. I think of the folks that responded to the call and hope they are OK; I know they are not all right.

I spent time the other day trying to remember what it was like to be 10 and 14 years old. At 10, I would have been in fifth grade. At 14, I would have been a freshman in high school. My fifth grade year I remember some things. My freshman year I remember a fair amount. But just thinking about those years did not do the trick. So I went to my sixth grade class picture to try and get a feel of being a kid again. Perhaps to give me perspective to Lily.

My sixth grade class had 32 kids, 13 boys and 19 girls. We were the “upper” sixth grade to distinguish us from the “lower” sixth grade. The difference was, they told us, because we were on the second floor. Nope we knew we were better that the first floor sixth grade.

Looking back from the picture at me were Susan (3), Ginny, Barbara, Rosemary, Ann, Kathleen, Kathy (2), Cindy, Rhonda, Candice, Janice, Janet, Jackie, Cheryl, Patty, and Virginia. I remember them as they were and as the women they are now.

If my class had lost one of our girls I know that our lives would not be complete and our life stories would not be the same. As her classmates grow grow I hope they remember Lily fondly. Lily was taken from them and our community far, far too soon. Hopefully a part of her will always be there for her classmates and her community.

To the Peters family I express both my condolences and best wishes. Samuel Clemens, on the passing of his daughter Olivia Susan Clemens, had part of a poem by entitled “Annette,” by Robert Richardson, placed on her headstone. It may be the best blessing I know:

Warm summer sun, shine friendly here, Warm western wind, blow kindly here;

Green sod above, rest light, rest light, Good-night, sweetheart, good-night, good night.

