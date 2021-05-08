John Andersen: Seymour residents need a seat at the table regarding dump's future

I have been reading and hearing about folks in the Town of Seymour being upset about a landfill. I am amused by the use of the word landfill. That word gives dignity to what was always called the Dump. Where I live in Lake Hallie I am within striking distance of three dumps. I do not think of them often but I know that they are there.

There is the old, old Hallie Dump around the corner of 30th Ave and 110th Street. Then there is the old Dump just south of the current Hallie Baseball and Soccer Fields. Then there is the City of Chippewa Falls Dump on 50th Ave or Nelson Road. The Old Hallie Dump and the City of Chippewa Falls Dump are being constantly monitored for groundwater contamination.

Landfills are a serious business. Cities like to place landfills outside the City Limits then annex them to the City. Usually those dumps are located in a Town such as Seymour, Union or Wheaton.

In the Town of Seymour’s case, Seven Mile Creek Landfill is considered a part of the City of Eau Claire. Of course the landfill is named after a creek that runs adjacent to the landfill property. What started out as a City of Eau Claire dump in 1978 turned into an Eau Claire County dump which was sold to Advanced Disposal which may sell it to Waste Management.