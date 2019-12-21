I write this for the Solstice of 2019.
On this day, the sun is farthest south and the length of time between sunrise and sunset is the shortest of the year. But ever so slowly the days will lengthen and the nights will shorten and we will creep ever so slowly to the summer once again.
If you are religious, perhaps you views are best expressed by the hymn “O Come, O Come Emanuel” which dates from 1710 or even earlier. The hymn is called a plainsong and is sung at Vespers, which is the evening service in most major classical religions of Western civilization.
Yes, I got to use my music history degree for a couple of sentences. It urges the coming of Christ to rescue the Jewish people from exile in Egypt. Let’s just say that be you Pagan or some other religion. most people are searching for the light in their lives.
Unless something changes, I will be celebrating Christmas at my wife’s cousin’s house. I hope you followed that. I am very conflicted about going there to celebrate Christmas. The food promises to be good. I will know everybody there; some better than others, of course.
But the ghost of Christmas past will be present. The house I am going to is right across the street from where I grew up.
The house I grew up in has not been occupied for some time. It needs work. It needs paint. It needs the touches and warmth of a family celebrating Christmas in it. My last Christmas in it was in 1975. My aunts, cousin, brothers, Mom and Dad were all alive. Everyone came for Christmas Eve dinner.
As the poem goes “‘Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse. The stockings were hung by the chimney with care, in hopes that St. Nicholas soon would be there.”
I was 24 and still a kid at heart at Christmas; but kids, no matter how old they are, have to grow up and 1975 was my final Christmas there.
My Dad passed in June 1976, the next summer.
My Mom, knowing the house was too big for her and being deathly afraid of fire, sold the house two months later. I supported my Mom’s decision but I was not even close to accepting my Dad’s death, so I had a second loss when the house was sold.
Oh, the Christmases that we had with my Mom in her apartment were fine. My daughters got to know their Grandmother Andersen, but in 1993 when my Mom passed, Andersen family Christmas ceased to exist.
This is not to become a pity party. Many people share my situation.
The house I am going to holds good memories. The house was owned in turn by the Raitens, ( we kids thought she was a witch, yes a real witch) the Lubes, the Knaufs and now is being rented by my wife’s cousin. A good friend from childhood lived there, I babysat kids there. I became adult friends with the last family that lived there; but it is not like home.
There is a line in a poem by the Welsh poet Dylan Thomas. The poem is called “A Child’s Christmas in Wales.”
The line captures my thoughts about going to sleep in my house on Magee Street in Marshfield on Christmas night: “Then I went to bed. Looking through my bedroom window, out into the moonlight and the unending smoke-colored snow, I could see the lights in the windows of all the other houses on our hill and hear the music rising from them up the long, steady falling night. I turned the gas down, I got into bed. I said some words to the close and holy darkness, and then I slept.”
Christmas and that house on Magee Street bring out those emotions to me. Christmas is a part of me, though I do admit drifting from biblical scholarship and drifting from the tenants of my Presbyterian upbringing.
Yet as my Dad said every Christmas, I hope you are “warm, safe and home.” From our house in Lake Hallie to your house wherever you are, a very Merry Christmas. God bless us everyone.
