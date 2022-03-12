John Andersen: Sheriff candidates should run on issues, not philosophy

Well Saint Patrick’s Day is coming and Daylight Savings Time begins tomorrow, March 13. Remember to set your clocks ahead 1 hour and change your smoke detector batteries.

Less we forget there is probably going to be a Chippewa County Sheriff’s race in November. A variety of folks are planning to run.

Why the Offices of Sheriff, Clerk of Courts, County Clerk, Coroner, Register of Deeds, County Treasurer are political offices is beyond me. I do not know. A simple explanation is that they are in the Wisconsin Constitution and the wisdom or lack of wisdom of our forefathers is reflected in that choice.

I have known and worked with every Chippewa County Sheriff since 1980. They were generally nice people and all were competent. Some were pretty colorful, others were more the administrative type.

Sheriffs run the jail, keep track of prisoners in the jail, attend to the courts, serve papers and writs, To enforce in the county all general orders of the department of safety and professional services relating to the sale, transportation and storage of explosives and assist the County Coroner.

Sheriffs conduct operations within the county and, when the board so provides, in waters of which the county has jurisdiction under s. 2.04; for the rescue of human beings and for the recovery of human bodies. Sherriffs conduct sales of property foreclosed on by the county, banks and the federal courts.

Finally sheriffs enforce all city, or village, ordinances in a city, or village, in which the sheriff provides law enforcement services under a contract. Ironically the coroner of a Wisconsin county may act as the sheriff if there is no sheriff or the sheriff is in jail.

According to Chippewa County Clerk Jaclyn Sadler, in Wisconsin the minimum requirements to run you must be at least 18 years old and be registered to vote in the county you’re running in. However, you do not have to be a sworn law enforcement officer in order to run.

Currently there are three candidates for Sheriff:. Travis Hakes (R), Chris Kowalczyk ( D ) and Dan Marcon (R-Constitutional Sheriff). I know them all each brings his own experiences to the job.

Marcon said while running for sheriff as a Republican, he will serve as a constitutional sheriff. In the Herald, on February 23, Marcon spoke to the issue of a constitutional sheriff this way “ “You can’t have this divided he said she said democrat or republican stuff,” Marcon said. “I’m running as a Republican, but as a constitutional sheriff first. We need someone who is going to stand up against government overreach. I’m not going to be the sheriff who is going to come to your business and tell you that you have to shut down.”

A couple of issues arise. First there is no such office as a Constitutional Sheriff. The Constitutional Sheriff is a philosophy, not an office. That philosophy is described as “Constitutional sheriffs contend that their authority goes beyond enforcing the law to determining what the law is.“the idea that unites all members of this movement is that a sheriff is the highest law enforcement officer within a county’s borders—superior to local police, but also to officers and agents of the federal government

“It relies on a highly selective reading of history, pretending that the high sheriff of the English shire was transplanted to colonial America, and then somehow emerged in the present day untouched by legal developments over the past 200 years.” American Bar Journal, December 2022. ( Debra Cassens Weiss)

Second unfortunately the sheriff of a county is required to do his/her duty which may include telling a business to shut down for a variety of reasons. The office of the sheriff is part of the Government. If people wish not to be part of government they probably should not work for the government or run for an elected position in the government.

The people running for sheriff should run on issues, not philosophy. The office of sheriff requires the individual to protect the health, safety and welfare of all the people of the state. With that office comes the responsibility to enforce all laws whether you agree with them or not.

