John Andersen:Sign of spring, get busy

Good Day! When you woke up this morning spring had already arrived. In Lake Hallie spring arrived at 4:37 A.M. I have a friend in Australia that has been posting summer pictures since Christmas. Now we will begin to swap pictures of spring in Wisconsin and Fall in Tasmania.
As I go back and forth through the Lake Hallie area, I notice that spring starts coming out from under the trees and along the roadside by Prairie View Cemetery. The reason I say that is because the snow slowly starts to melt around the trunks of trees and along the southern facing exposures of the road way.
Another harbinger of spring — the arrival from Chippewa County of a flyer on municipal road way and roadway ditch cleanup. The letter is to the point, “The purpose of the Road Ditch Cleanup is to assist the towns with the collection and disposal of the roadside litter and recyclable materials. Chippewa County will provide a direct allocation of $500 to offset the costs of collecting tires, appliances, and electronics from the town ditches. Disposal fees for these eligible items recovered from town ditches and delivered to First Choice and/or the Chippewa County Tire site will be directly billed to the county.”
The Town of Hallie get couches, TV’s, chairs, treadmills, and just plain garbage dumped along 40th Avenue and 160th Street where the swamp is. Another place gets the same items dumped is along 10th Avenue at the Hallie-Seymour line. The Town of Hallie has asked that the Lake Hallie Police Department patrol these area to help keep junk out of the ditches.
Homeowners along 10th Avenue have set up trail cameras to cover the roadway where things are being dumped to catch the slobs that are doing this. The Town of Hallie has also notified the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources that junk is being dumped on the Pheasant Forever owned property in the Town of Hallie and the Village of Lake Hallie.
If you live in Chippewa County, the 2021 Spring Household Hazardous Waste Clean Sweep event will be held on Saturday, April 24 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair Grounds.
There is a charge for some items such as electronics you can go to this website for more information: https://www.co.chippewa.wi.us/government/land-conservation-forest-management/recycling/recycling-programs-services or call your local municipal clerk.
Another sign of spring is that the local fire departments will be getting their brush trucks ready for use. Nearly 85% of wildland fires in the United States are caused by humans.
Human-caused fires result from campfires left unattended, the burning of debris, equipment use and malfunctions, negligently discarded cigarettes, and intentional acts of arson. (US Forest Service). If you plan to burn this spring check with your local fire department for your communities rules and regulations on open burning.
Spring is a time for most of us to get ready for summer chores and clean up after the storms of the winter months. Cleaning up and out the garage is my priority. Our other priority is to see if the tulips we planted last fall survived the and if they will come up. Of course there is a constant war with the rabbits and now deer to see if they will last enough for us to enjoy them.
This time of year also allows for sitting outside in the sun as the days warm up and the sun climbs higher into the sky. For a brief few weeks in the spring and fall the sun shines directly into our living room and cat napping in the sun becomes a real possibly. A person needs to take advantage of that every so often. I for one encourage the practice and have been known to partake of it.
I am ahead of the game as my lawn mower was tuned up last fall before it was put away. My garage is not horribly organized nor is particularly messy. I admit I did not do a great job when I took down the Christmas decorations in January. That mess I will have to remedy. However ready or not Spring is here. Let’s get with the program and get busy.