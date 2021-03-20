John Andersen:Sign of spring, get busy

Homeowners along 10th Avenue have set up trail cameras to cover the roadway where things are being dumped to catch the slobs that are doing this. The Town of Hallie has also notified the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources that junk is being dumped on the Pheasant Forever owned property in the Town of Hallie and the Village of Lake Hallie.

If you live in Chippewa County, the 2021 Spring Household Hazardous Waste Clean Sweep event will be held on Saturday, April 24 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair Grounds.

There is a charge for some items such as electronics you can go to this website for more information: https://www.co.chippewa.wi.us/government/land-conservation-forest-management/recycling/recycling-programs-services or call your local municipal clerk.

Another sign of spring is that the local fire departments will be getting their brush trucks ready for use. Nearly 85% of wildland fires in the United States are caused by humans.

Human-caused fires result from campfires left unattended, the burning of debris, equipment use and malfunctions, negligently discarded cigarettes, and intentional acts of arson. (US Forest Service). If you plan to burn this spring check with your local fire department for your communities rules and regulations on open burning.