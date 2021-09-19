John Andersen: Signs of Autumn and beyond

The Old Farmer’s Almanac arrived last week. It is a curious blend of facts, fiction, weather predictions and astronomy. The general weather prediction for us this winter is colder than normal but with less snow. Spring will be warmer and dryer. Summer will be hotter and rainier than normal with fall being slightly warmer and somewhat rainier. The Old Farmer’s Almanac claims to be accurate 78% of the time.

Astronomical events for the upcoming months and into 2022 are not really outstanding. Of course the Harvest Moon will occur on Monday but after that it is pretty slim pickings. On May 16, 2022 there will be a Total Lunar Eclipse. During this type of eclipse, the Moon will gradually get darker and then take on a rusty or blood red color. The eclipse will be visible throughout all of North America, Greenland, the Atlantic Ocean, parts of western Europe and western Africa. If you are interested, even now at about sunrise the constellation Orion is already rising high to warn that winter is coming.

After the serious events of the past few weeks, COVID, wildfires, 13 armed forces members lost in Afghanistan, hurricanes, the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, it is good to just watch the seasons change and get our minds off the pressures of this life. Halloween, Thanksgiving, Hanukkah and Christmas are just creeping into our minds. It is good to step back and just be part of life.