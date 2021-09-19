John Andersen: Signs of Autumn and beyond

Greetings. Fall will begin at 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22. Summer will have officially departed and it is time to get serious about our upcoming holidays, chores and any last minute fix it up projects you have for your home or your garden.
The autumn leaves as they say will soon be falling. There are other signs that make me aware of Autumn’s approach.
If you look closely Mourning Doves are gathering and soon will be gone. Following them in the not too distant future will be Wisconsin Snowbirds who do not really gather, they escape silently south towards Gulf Shores, Alabama, Florida or Texas. They will post smiling pictures on social media while we remain to carry out the rituals of winter here. But let’s not rush things.
One thing I miss about fall is the arrival of new car models and how they were advertised or promoted. Growing up it was not uncommon if a car dealership rented an old WWII searchlight and fired it up. The searchlight beam would draw you to a car dealer where there would be free coffee and donuts. Now you can get on a computer and spec out your new car or truck and submit it to your local dealership. You never have to walk into a showroom.
Plums are ripening in the what can be called a conglomeration of brush and other vegetation on the south side of my house. As the fall wears on they turn a deep red or purple. One thing about plum trees (Prunus americana) they have some pretty impressive thorns. So if you go plum picking beware; those thorns hurt.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac arrived last week. It is a curious blend of facts, fiction, weather predictions and astronomy. The general weather prediction for us this winter is colder than normal but with less snow. Spring will be warmer and dryer. Summer will be hotter and rainier than normal with fall being slightly warmer and somewhat rainier. The Old Farmer’s Almanac claims to be accurate 78% of the time.
Astronomical events for the upcoming months and into 2022 are not really outstanding. Of course the Harvest Moon will occur on Monday but after that it is pretty slim pickings. On May 16, 2022 there will be a Total Lunar Eclipse. During this type of eclipse, the Moon will gradually get darker and then take on a rusty or blood red color. The eclipse will be visible throughout all of North America, Greenland, the Atlantic Ocean, parts of western Europe and western Africa. If you are interested, even now at about sunrise the constellation Orion is already rising high to warn that winter is coming.
After the serious events of the past few weeks, COVID, wildfires, 13 armed forces members lost in Afghanistan, hurricanes, the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, it is good to just watch the seasons change and get our minds off the pressures of this life. Halloween, Thanksgiving, Hanukkah and Christmas are just creeping into our minds. It is good to step back and just be part of life.
We are often asked for thoughts, prayers and to remember those less fortunate. Many of us give to charities, to our churches and to other service organizations to make life better for other people. This is all well and good but what about time for ourselves? Is it too selfish for us to take a season or part of a season just for ourselves?
There is great beauty in writing about autumn, this is perhaps one of the best, “That old September feeling, left over from school days… Another fall, another turned page: there was something of jubilee in that annual autumnal beginning, as if last year’s mistakes had been wiped clean by summer.” (Wallace Stegner, Angle of Repose)
Mr. Stegner is a far better writer than I will ever be so I am left to recall a simpler time when I was young. The times were not simpler, I was; which brings a magic of its own. To my simpler self this advice from Charles Schultz (Peanuts comic strip creator and writer), “Never jump into a pile of leaves with a wet sucker.” And so it goes.