John Andersen: Signs of harvest are all around

Migrating birds also provide an opportunity for conservation action by turning off lights at night to avoid attracting birds into situations where they can collide with buildings and other structures. I am sure the mourning doves and robins were part of that flock.

All this is part of nature and a rhythm of life that ebbs and flows.

While we are toiling at the wheel or keeping our shoulder to the grindstone, days, weeks, months and years pass us by. We seem driven no matter our age or years of accomplishments to do one thing more.

We need to just try to push the rock up the hill a little farther. The biblical admonition of Matthew: “Come unto me, all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest,” seems just about right for the autumn.

During the Labor Day weekend, I followed the admonition of my Dad and cleaned the garage. That tradition goes back to my childhood. There is something about having a clean garage that puts things right with the world. Yet there was a reward in that also. The Central Wisconsin State Fair ended at about 8 p.m. on the evening of Labor Day.

Early in the afternoon of Labor Day, my Dad would go to the fair. Once in a great while and not every year, he would ask me if I wanted to go with him.