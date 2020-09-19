John Andersen: Signs of harvest are all around

Welcome to the celebration of Harvest Home.
Harvest rituals date back to very ancient times. With the year shortening and the night getting longer, Harvest Home began with the people of Great Britain.
Yes, the Welsh, Scots the Irish, Catholics, Celts, Pagans and all the rest felt the need to celebrate the harvest and close out the summer.
In America and Canada, we call it Thanksgiving.
Autumn comes to the Chippewa Valley at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, this year. If you are waiting for the Harvest moon, that will occur on Oct. 1. The Harvest moon is the full moon nearest the Autumnal Equinox. If you are a fan of Neil Young’s song “Harvest Moon,” that is available on the internet anytime you want to hear it.
Not too long ago, well really March, I wrote about having at least 100 robins on the crabapple trees in my and the neighbor’s yard. Now they are getting ready to leave.
Also leaving if not already gone are the mourning doves. They typically fly south in large flocks, leaving their northern range as the weather cools off in late August or early September. In March and April, they return to our area.
Overnight on Sept. 3-4, the Bird Cast model predicted a high-intensity migration for the continental United States. They estimated more than 200 million migrant birds flying over nine states, including Wisconsin.
Migrating birds also provide an opportunity for conservation action by turning off lights at night to avoid attracting birds into situations where they can collide with buildings and other structures. I am sure the mourning doves and robins were part of that flock.
All this is part of nature and a rhythm of life that ebbs and flows.
While we are toiling at the wheel or keeping our shoulder to the grindstone, days, weeks, months and years pass us by. We seem driven no matter our age or years of accomplishments to do one thing more.
We need to just try to push the rock up the hill a little farther. The biblical admonition of Matthew: “Come unto me, all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest,” seems just about right for the autumn.
During the Labor Day weekend, I followed the admonition of my Dad and cleaned the garage. That tradition goes back to my childhood. There is something about having a clean garage that puts things right with the world. Yet there was a reward in that also. The Central Wisconsin State Fair ended at about 8 p.m. on the evening of Labor Day.
Early in the afternoon of Labor Day, my Dad would go to the fair. Once in a great while and not every year, he would ask me if I wanted to go with him.
We would walk around in the World’s Largest Round Barn and through the Exposition Building. We stayed clear of the midway and stayed away from the carnival games. My Dad was wise to the ways of carnies.
Years later, I learned that he spent 10 years growing up on a farm near Withee; when he was 14, the family returned to Chicago. Perhaps that was his interest in livestock and farming. I never thought to ask him. After about two hours we would go home. Dad then grilled hamburgers and hot dogs for the family and usually my Aunt and cousin. When the grill was put away, summer was over.
Now in Mid-September serious decisions need to be made. How many more times do I need to cut the lawn? Our pool will need to be doused with chemicals so it may slumber through the winter. My wife will douse the pool. I will help her cover it. I once asked perhaps we could leave the pool uncovered over the winter and let nature take its course? Nope, that did not go over too well. So cover the pool we will.
As I write, the sun has set. It set at 7:20 today and time is flying. The maple trees in the yard are just starting to turn. All this is as timeless as it was before we arrived here. Use your time wisely and have a good week.
