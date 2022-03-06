John Andersen: Slogging along with 'Wisconsinisms'

In October of 2019 Aboveground Petroleum Storage Tanks of lecapss than 5,000 gallons were removed from any state regulation. The problem was a State Statute created in 1983 and a Wisconsin Administrative Code were out of sync. They had been out of sync for 36 years. The Wisconsin Administrative Code was more restrictive than the State Statute.

So what does that really mean to you? Pretty simple — your neighbor can put up to 4,999 gallons of gasoline 10 feet from your property line. No State of Wisconsin Agency can enforce any regulations on a Aboveground Storage tank less than 5,000 gallons. If that tank leaks or burns you and you neighbor will just need to work things out.

Local fire departments began to analyze the problem. Realizing that any fire department in the state could pull up on a shed, garage or house fire and find itself staring at a 4,999 gallon aboveground fuel tank involved in the fire; so the Wisconsin Fire Service went to work..

The lead legislator on the bill was 68th Assemblyman Jesse James. The bill had the support of local fire departments, the Wisconsin Fire Chiefs Association, the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Assembly Reps. Shankland, Novak, Summerfield, Hebl, Tittl, Shelton, Callahan, Subeck, Conley, Considine, Spreitzer, Moses, Baldeh and Stubb. Also sponsoring the bill were state Sens. Cowles, Smith, Bernier and Pfaff. In short the bill was bipartisan. A rarity in these times.

The bill started out the way you learned in school. The bill was first heard in the Wisconsin Assembly by the Consumer Protection Committee. The bill was amended to give the Wisconsin agricultural community a break of 1,100 gallons or less. This was logical because a farm is certainly not located in a subdivision or next to apartment buildings. With that amendment the bill was voted out of committee on a 8-0 vote.

The bill was then heard by the Wisconsin Senate Committee on Labor and Regulatory Reform. There was no testimony against. The bill was supposed to get a vote on the floor of the Assembly and get voted out of the Senate Committee so it could then get a vote on the floor of the Senate. Things were looking up.

Then the Wisconsin Transportation Association and Wisconsin Manufactures and Commerce (WMC) got involved. The bill never got a floor vote in the Wisconsin Assembly and never got out of committee in the Wisconsin Senate. That is the dirty little secret you do not learn in Civics Class. Lobbyists carry a lot of weight.

In the fire service fire regulations come and go. In Wisconsin we always do the minimum required. Some states have cities have adopted a 1 and 2 family dwelling sprinkler (fire suppression system) ordinance. Not Wisconsin.

Other states have tougher building codes. Not Wisconsin. Wisconsin continues to pass minimum codes with special rules in place for certain industries. It is the Wisconsin way. In the Code(s) they are called “Wisconsinisms,” The bills that died on February 24 would have returned a semblance of order and balance for the firefighting community. Once again we are on our own.

Renowned Phoenix Fire Chief Alan Brunacini had 3 rules of firefighting 1) Risk a lot to save a lot 2) Risk a little to save a little and 3) Risk nothing for what is already lost. He also said to his fire crews to take care fire service customers like the lady next door “Mrs. Smith,” and deliver excellent customer service at all times.

To Rep. Jess James — Thank You for your efforts. You recognized the public safety concerns surrounding this issue. A shout out to Rep. Summerfield and Sens. Bernier and Smith. Your support was very much appreciated.

To the Fire Service of Wisconsin a lesson to be learned. We need to stop, look and listen as the old saying goes to the universe of fire. We have hard decisions to make and we better get at it. The time may be here to tell Mrs. Smith with compassion and understanding, “Mrs. Smith because the way things are we can’t risk a lot to save what is already lost. We are sorry for your loss and wish you well.”

