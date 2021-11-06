John Andersen: Slow down as the holidays come our way

November now. Leaf color has peaked and all are nearly all are down. The oaks and willows seem to hang on to their leaves the longest. The corn field across from house has been harvested. The geese have returned for their Biennial feast.

The remaining kernels will be eaten by the geese before they continue on with their journeys. Left over Halloween candy is waiting silently in a bowl for someone to come by and eat it.

Our house is quiet, our girls are back in Toronto and Los Angeles. We had them both home for the first time in three years. The occasion was a celebration of Thanksgiving, perhaps Christmas and the life of my Mother-In-Law Mae Frome.

Our daughters are different personality types — one is a manager, organizer and planner the other is creative, artistic and a wordsmith. They both lent their talents to their Grandmother’s Memorial Service. For that we are grateful.

The girls created several picture boards to celebrate their Grandmother’s life. You can do this digitally now and then turn it into a CD or USB flash drive. They chose technology to enhance old pictures and kept the pictures that had weathered the passage of time. The boards were a success.

There is a shmaltzy song sung by Paul Anka titled “Times of your life.” It was written by Roger Nichols (melody) and Bill Lane (lyrics), it was released in 1975 and KODAK (makers of film and cameras) used it in an advertising campaign. A couple of lines of the lyrics go, “Good morning, yesterday, You wake up and time has slipped away …. Remember, do you remember the times of your life.”

Looking at the picture boards I realized 90 years is a very long time. The leaps in technology were tremendous. Underlying those the changes in my Mother-In-Law were also tremendous. From a baby, to a child to a teenager to a wife to a Mother to a Grandmother and finally a Great Grandmother gave me insight to my own life and the lives of the people I know.

At the memorial service I notice how different people are in person than they are on social media. A classmate who is most conservative came to the visitation. We have known each other since first grade. The person he was and is now is certainly not the person he is on Facebook. He mentioned to me that it is certainly not the world we grew up in. Perhaps that is the key. We are all afraid of something.

We fear the dark, not living up to other people’s expectations, not fulfilling our dreams, and not living the life we wished we had by now. The scientist Marie Curie said “Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less.” Wise advice given freely to all.

There is a line from the movie the Shawshank Redemption that goes “I can’t believe how fast things move on the outside. I saw an automobile once when I was a kid, but now they’re everywhere. The world went and got itself in a big damn hurry. We are in too much of a hurry.

With the holidays coming up it would not hurt any of us to stop and look around. We have the ability to change how we got ourselves into a hurry. There will be pages of words written about the upcoming holiday season and how to be inspired by others around us. I think we should inspire ourselves.

I certainly don’t expect a kinder more gentle and compassionate society in the near future. We need to exorcise the ghosts and demons from the recent past before we can move on. For us to do that we need to step back into a time when we were not so cocksure of everything. Perhaps revisit sixth grade where our world was changing faster than we could comprehend.

My Mother-In-Law is gone now. Her picture board has been returned to the albums from where it came; 90 years of a life well lived. We all should to so lucky; we all should be so fortunate.

