From the Christmas Carol that you know: “Fast away the old year passes; Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la; Hail the new year, lads and lasses Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la.”
So to hail the new year I looked back on some of my columns to see if anything I wrote “came to pass” like the Christmas story in Luke. Well, let’s see.
Nothing came to pass regarding guns in our society. We still have mass shootings in schools and teachers are being asked to carry that load, too. The Wisconsin Legislature made sure nothing passed on gun regulations.
The seasons did come to pass. So the stories I wrote on seasonal events did the same. There is something worthwhile about knowing even in the darkest time of winter, spring is on the way. Even as I am writing the days are about three minutes longer than they were on Dec. 21, the Winter Solstice.
I wrote several times about “philosophical budgeting” by local and state government including a remark from County Board Chair Leigh Darrow who said, “I always vote against the budget, I think we spend too much money.”
Like the federal budget, too often we don’t examine the needs of the people when compared with the philosophy of government. Nothing came to pass on that either.
I wrote on the foibles of the modern world and our place in it.
It seems that as soon as we learn something new it fails us or the rules change. I poked fun at some mechanical issues of cars and modern appliances so to prove my point it came to pass that our dishwasher died. Perhaps there is an unknown connection to the universe that if you insult a machine, another machine takes revenge.
I wrote about drunk driving in Wisconsin and the frustrations of dealing with it. But Wisconsin being Wisconsin, nothing came to pass on that matter. I wonder how many years it will take until we forget our heritage of whatever makes Wisconsin citizens lead the nation in binge drinking.
My 50th high school class reunion did come to pass. My classmates are still talking about it. I think about how a group of people so long ago separated can still share a common bond of growing up in a small town in Wisconsin. If another reunion does not come to pass, my 50th will remain with me forever.
I wrote about the Union Pacific steam engine arriving in Altoona. So I had the chance to meet the “Big Boy” up close and personal as they say. That event came to pass and it took me back to my childhood days around the railroad yards in Marshfield. That event brought back memories of my aunt gone for almost 36 years now.
I wrote about some civic projects that came to pass, like the bike trail in Lake Hallie being completed and Veterans monuments in the area. Both of those projects came to pass. Watching the bike trail being constructed was fun. It went from red flags, to a dirt trail to a blacktopped trail in about a month. Now at 40th Avenue and State Hwy 24, I need to keep an eye out for both trains and people on bikes.
I wrote also about passings in the Lake Hallie Area. Of people’s retirements and unfortunately their deaths. They continue in our memories and in case of retirements, our lives. That is a comfort.
It did come to pass that I wrote 52 articles at about 715 words apiece. Using my simple math skills that comes to 37,180 words. There are 4,543 words in the original, unamended Constitution, including the signatures. The Declaration of Independence has 1,458 words. So I guess I have a hard time getting my point across. Maybe if the world was more simplistic it would be easier.
“Fast away the old year passes.” I told my classmates at my 50th Class Reunion that “though many of us tonight are not the people we were in high school, we still have things we want to accomplish and dreams that are not fulfilled. The good news is that we have time to do those things. So let’s be about it.”
I think those are good words to begin a New Year.
