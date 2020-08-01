John Andersen: Sometimes, the answer is right out your back door

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When something shows up for the first time in 6,800 years, it is best to go out and see it.

So out into the evening I went in search of Comet Neowise. On 40th Avenue I thought this would not be an easy thing to do. So taking my binoculars in hand or rather into the truck, I went down the road and around the corner to the Peck Farm on 120th Street in Lake Hallie.

The Peck Farm offers an unobstructed view of the sky in all directions. Of course I did not pull into the driveway at the farm itself but I went down the road a bit to a field where 120th Street crosses over Hwy. 29.

I go there about twice a year to see the planet Mercury. Mercury, the closest planet to the sun, is visible only about twice a year. Best months for viewing Mercury are in the dawn sky in late November, and in the evening sky in early February.

So in pursuit of the comet, I got out of the truck and using my binoculars I checked under the Constellation the Big Dipper. I could not find it so I waited for a while until the sky darkened.

I had two people stop on the road. The first asked what I was doing, so informed him that I was looking for the comet. He thought that was cool and drove off after I assured him that I was all right.