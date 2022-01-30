John Andersen: :Stand up to bullies

I was speaking to a classmate the other day. Besides the usual pleasantries we somehow got into a discussion on bullying. Why, I really don’t know. It is something I had put out of mind.

I was not bullied as a kid. I fit in with my classmates. I accepted the fact that we all had different skills. I was able to speak in front of a class and knew history inside and out but when called to solve an Algebra or Chemistry problem at the blackboard, in front of the class, I turned into a babbling idiot.

I was aware that certain kids were being picked on but I never engaged in any of it. Some I made friends with; yet I did not have any common ground to share with some of the “stranger” kids. I went my way and they went theirs.

At my 50th High School Class Reunion I was told by one of the popular girls in my class that she was concerned about attending the reunion. In asking why, she replied that she had not been very nice to a lot of her classmates and she wondered if they remembered that. I was somewhat surprised. That admission changed my perception of her to the better. It appears everyone has some school age regrets.

I only saw a bully get what was coming to him once. In junior high we were changing classes. I was walking past the double doors of the shop area when I heard, “Darn it knock it off” I turned around and saw a kid hit one of my classmates square on the nose. The nose cracked and blood flew all over.

Mr. Scheppler, the wood shop teacher, took a rag out of his shop apron and handed it to the kid with the displaced nose. Mr. Scheppler briefly said, “Well I wondered when you were going to get that, you earned it.”

No cops were called, no trip to the office by anyone, just simple hallway justice. The kid with the displaced nose straightened up and flew right for the next few years. His last bullying experience put him in the Fox Lake Correctional Facility for seven years.

There are more theories and academic studies on bullying that I can read or explain. After reading several studies your home life, standing in society all contribute to becoming a bully. Yet it appears that the real reason people bully is they get caught in a feedback loop or a whirlpool. In short bullies get something they like out of being a bully and only stop when it becomes either unpleasant or unprofitable for them.

Currently the world we live in right now seems to be an incubator for bullies. The people screaming at others over perceived poor customer service, wearing masks, getting vaccinated, getting denied service or a seat on an airplane are all examples of bullies.

The best win over a bully I have seen lately is Novak Djokovic, a Serbian professional tennis player ranked number 1 in the world. He thought because he was the greatest, because he was special and because he felt he was entitled he could go to Australia to play tennis.

I don’t think it ever occurred to him that Australia would send him packing out of the country, putting him on a plane back to Serbia. Classic bully behavior by Djokovic is a reminder that you need to play by the rules to stay in the game.

Add to the above story it appears that a few Capitol Hill rioters are also learning that bully behavior is not good for them socially, economically or professionally. Many have come to the foot of the cross to receive absolution, especially when faced with the consequences of their actions including prison.

Bullying can be corrected and stopped when responsible adults respond quickly and consistently to bullying behavior. We can send a clear concise message that such behavior will not be tolerated.

Bullies come in all shapes, sizes, genders, political persuasions and ages. They are not unique to school systems and they exist in everyday life. We can’t punch everyone on the nose but we can stand up to bullies.

