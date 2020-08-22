John Andersen: Stop the weasel words about USPS

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I hope you are having a nice start to your weekend. If you are reading this article in print, it was delivered to you by the United States Postal Service.

You know the United States Postal Service: Those folks in the red, white and blue trucks. Those folks standing behind the counter at your local post office. Those folks walking miles a day, those folks working hard at the mail-sorting centers throughout the nation.

You know the Postal Service unofficial motto is: “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.”

You know the United States Postal Service that was created on July 26, 1775, by the Second Continental Congress, with Benjamin Franklin as its first postmaster general. You know those folks. You see them every day.

Louis DeJoy is the new head of the United States Postal Service. He is a friend of President Donald Trump’s and a major donor to him. We as “external customers” have the right to hold DeJoy and President Trump accountable.

I will put up with a lot of political nonsense, but screwing around with the United States Postal Service is not one of them.