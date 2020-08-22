John Andersen: Stop the weasel words about USPS

I hope you are having a nice start to your weekend. If you are reading this article in print, it was delivered to you by the United States Postal Service.
You know the United States Postal Service: Those folks in the red, white and blue trucks. Those folks standing behind the counter at your local post office. Those folks walking miles a day, those folks working hard at the mail-sorting centers throughout the nation.
You know the Postal Service unofficial motto is: “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.”
You know the United States Postal Service that was created on July 26, 1775, by the Second Continental Congress, with Benjamin Franklin as its first postmaster general. You know those folks. You see them every day.
Louis DeJoy is the new head of the United States Postal Service. He is a friend of President Donald Trump’s and a major donor to him. We as “external customers” have the right to hold DeJoy and President Trump accountable.
I will put up with a lot of political nonsense, but screwing around with the United States Postal Service is not one of them.
When a new manager comes aboard, employees of United States Postal Service and the public should be interested in what the new boss has to say. These were Mr. DeJoy’s first comments to both of us: “I have decided… to realign the organization to provide greater focus on core aspects… to give us a better chance for future success.”
As a member of the public receiving a service from the Post Office I call bull feathers; those are weasel words.
Mr. DeJoy, your “core aspect” is seeing that the U.S. Postal Service remains a service, that is why the Postal Service was founded. To serve the people, not President Trump.
The service was created by our founding fathers and given the mantle to serve the people, not a political party or candidate.
Helping the United States Postal Service is simple. First, get rid of the requirement that mandates the US Postal Service pay for the retirement of its employees 75 years in advance. Reward hard-working employees and keep politics out of the Postal Service. Do your job, Mr. DeJoy, not President Trump’s. If you can’t do that, resign.
Which leads me to the absentee ballot in Wisconsin. Here is the process for absentee voting:
Request a ballot via your municipal clerk or go through My Vote Wisconsin.
Clerk receives your ballot request and enters it into a state of Wisconsin database.
Clerk mails a ballot to you then enters the date it was mailed into the database.
You receive your ballot.
Here, from My Vote Wisconsin, is what my absentee vote request looked like for the last election: Absentee request submitted March 24; absentee request approved March 24; preparing your absentee ballot June 25; absentee ballot sent June 25; completed absentee ballot received (by municipal clerk) July 6. You can track it at every step of the process.
In the Chippewa Valley, remember your mail goes to your post office, then it is shipped to the Twin Cities where it is sorted and shipped back to your post office. Figure a three- to five-day turnaround to complete the process.
Don’t put the ballot on your refrigerator, get with the program; vote, then get it in the mail right away. Start early and finish early. You can also return your ballot to your municipal clerk.
There are stories about cats and dogs receiving ballots, there are stories of fraud. Well, there is the story of Hansel and Gretel, too. If you are concerned, check the progress of your ballot online at: https://myvote.wi.gov just like my ballot in the example above.
We can do this. We can be great, America. Stand up to Russia. Defeat the Chinese. Intimidate Iran. Don’t take a knee, take a stand.
Make Ben Franklin proud. You will be a better person for it and America will be a stronger country. Oorah, Semper Fi. Let’s go for it. (National Anthem playing in the background).
